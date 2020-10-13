Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell Blasts Trump for COVID Response

Late last week, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow posted some behind-the-scenes looks at Matt Ryan (Constantine), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory aka Heat Wave), and the rest of the team back on set, back to work on the upcoming sixth season, and working within newly-established COVID health and safety protocols (similar to ones we've seen in play on the set of Riverdale). On Monday, Purcell took to Instagram to reveal that while things are good now, they weren't so much back in early June when he tested positive for COVID-19.

In the post, Purcell explained that he was diagnosed with "a very high viral load" but that his symptoms were that of a "bad flu." From there, he continued by saying that his greatest fear is getting someone else sick, potentially killing them. It's from that perspective that Purcell also uses his post to directly call out President Trump for his lack of action in fighting the pandemic, the choice he makes to mislead the public on its severity, and the way he scoffs at wearing the one thing that's been proven the most effective in keeping people from getting sick when tey do have to go out.

"Thought at some point I'd admit it, I wasn't sure when. I tested positive for #covid_19 in early June with a very high viral load. It became apparent to me today that the #Presidents deliberate attempt to downplay the severity of #covid_19 instead of being a true leader, a man of integrity to use his positive for covid as a chance to send a message to his base and the world "wear a mask" and save tens of thousands of lives and change the rhetorical denial and the severity of the virus." Purcell wrote. "Instead he encourages this fiction that the #virus is not dangerous, today encouraging people to not wear the mask…… my symptoms were bad flu. However for someone else it's more severe and can lead to death. However if I gave the person next to me the virus — he/she could die. That was my immediate fear. #covid_19 spares people and kills people. The #president does not appear to share my initial fears of potentially infecting someone who could and realistically die."

