LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past in September

Here's an early look at LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, with Ashley Eckstein as LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka.

Star Wars Celebration Japan (SWCJ) 2025 did an excellent job building off of the first day's momentum for Day 2, shifting the spotlight to two major returning "Star Wars" universe series: Diego Luna-starring Andor (for its second and final run) and Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka (which starts filming on Season 2 in a few days). In addition, it was announced that another LEGO Star Wars project would be hitting screens in the fall. With the four-episode animated series set to hit Disney+ screens on September 19th, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past sees a new threat rising within the galaxy – one that will require Sig Greebling and Darth Dev to combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of LEGO Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before…

Returning to the voice cast are Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Darth Dev), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), and Ahmed Best (Death Jar Jar) – with a special appearance by Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). In addition, Ashley Eckstein has joined the cast as LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano, with Ben Schwartz set as Jaxxon. For a chance to check out what Best and Eckstein had to share about the animated series – and more – check out the video from SWCJ that's waiting for you above.

Ashley Eckstein is LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, coming to @DisneyPlus September 19! pic.twitter.com/3kNW4RIOeY — Star Wars (@starwars) April 19, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Disney+, Lucasfilm, and The LEGO Company's LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy—Pieces of the Past is written by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit and directed by Chris Buckley. The animated series will debut on the streaming service on September 19th.

