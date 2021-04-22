Dark Side Confidential Preview: Mick Foley's Moving Owen Hart Tribute
Tonight's penultimate episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential finds the pro wrestling docuseries' executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and host Conrad Thompson look back at "The Final Days of Owen Hart." With never-before-seen clips, special guests such as Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie, D'Lo Brown, Mick Foley, and more, the trio looks back on the life and times of one of the most beloved wrestlers to ever lace up their boots- and the controversy that still surrounds Owen Hart's tragic death to this day. With only hours to go, viewers are getting a preview of one of those previously unseen clips- and this one is a heartbreaker.
Here's a look at the bonus clip of Foley's moving tribute to the friend he lost:
Tonight's CONFIDENTIAL isn't just a deep dive on season two's "The Final Days of Owen Hart," but also features new moving tributes like this one from @RealMickFoley 😪
9:30p tonight on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/QxRW3GCOcg
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 22, 2021
Here's a look at the trailer for this week's episode, with Dark Side Confidential wrapping up its run on April 27 with a look back at "Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story":
In the following deleted scene from the original broadcast, friends and family share stories of Hart's love for pranks- both inside and outside of the ring. Following that, a look at the original episode's trailer as well as :
In the following clip from Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, Martha Hart shares stories from her life with Hart and recalls just how ugly the wrongful death legal fight with the WWE got:
Next month, the third season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring kicks off with a two-hour look at the life and times of Brian Pillman (or more precisely, Brian "F'n" Pillman). From there, we know that future episodes will focus on Nick Gage and "deathmatches," the "Collision In Korea," the Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid. Some of the familiar faces showing up to offer their perspectives are Chris Jericho, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree, and more.
Here's a look back at the first official trailer for Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, set to return for a 14-episode third season on Thursday, May 6, at 9 pm ET/PT:
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV's most watched show of all time, exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day.
This season will continue the rich storytelling that defined seasons one and two, exploring some of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history with a compelling cast of insiders, many of whom are baring their souls on camera for the very first time.