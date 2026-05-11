Posted in: Adult Swim, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Annnecy, dc studios, Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle & More Set for DC Studios/WB Animation's Annecy Panel

DC Studios and WB Animation will spotlight Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Creature Commandos, and more during Annecy.

Over the past few weeks, we've been learning more and more about what this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival has to offer next month – and now, DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are stepping into the spotlight with a powerhouse lineup of talent, panels, previews, and more. The big headliner? DC Studios co-CEO/Chairman Peter Safran and Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe President Sam Register, are hosting a panel featuring executive producers Tom King (Mister Miracle), Rick Morales (Creature Commandos), Jake Wyatt (My Adventures with Superman, My Adventures with Green Lantern), Josie Campbell (Starfire!), and Matt Beans (DC Super Powers). That means we're going to be looking at updates, previews, and maybe even a few surprises.

In addition, there will be behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming series SuperMutant Magic Academy, Keeping Up With The Joneses, and Living the Dream; the world-premiere screening of the multi-part DC animated film event Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall; and Studio Focus Sessions, where creative executives from Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe highlight projects from their current and upcoming kids, young adult, and adult slate.

"Annecy continues to be one of the most important global gatherings for the animation community, celebrating the artistry and innovation that move our industry forward. From expanding the next era of DC animation with our partners at DC Studios to showcasing original voices across our studios, our programming this year reflects the range, ambition, and creative momentum driving everything we do. We can't wait to share the work our artists have been building with an audience that truly appreciates the craft," Register shared about the upcoming festival. Here's a look at the official overview that was released:

World's Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase: The Super Heroes and Super-Villains of DC take center stage at Annecy as super friends Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios preview their upcoming slate. Join Peter Safran (Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) as they host a panel featuring producers Tom King, Rick Morales, Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Matt Beans for exclusive first looks and behind-the-scenes insights into highly anticipated series, including Mister Miracle, My Adventures with Green Lantern, Starfire!, Creature Commandos, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more. From bold new visions to iconic characters reimagined, get a front-row seat to the future of DC animation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!