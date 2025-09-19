Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: eli roth, Let The Devil In

Let The Devil In: Check Out Our Exclusive Clip From The Series Finale

BLEEDING COOL EXCLUSIVE: Here's a look at the season finale of Eli Roth's true crime series Let The Devil In, streaming on MGM+ this Sunday.

Article Summary Watch an exclusive clip from the Let The Devil In series finale, streaming this Sunday on MGM+.

Produced by Eli Roth, Let The Devil In dives into a New Jersey true crime story from the 1980s.

Investigates the chilling effects of the Satanic Panic era on a suburban town and a shattered family.

All four episodes blend interviews, real accounts, and horror-style recreations for maximum impact.

Let The Devil In is a true crime series airing on MGM+ right now from producers Eli Roth (Hostel, Thanksgiving) and Branden Morgan (host of The Devil Within podcast). The four-episode series wraps up this Sunday, September 21, and today, Bleeding Cool is happy to share this exclusive clip from the finale episode, titled "Trauma" (which you can check out above). Here's a look back at the official overview for the series:

Let The Devil In Wraps Up This Sunday

From executive producers Roth and Morgan comes Let The Devil In, a haunting four-part documentary series that revisits one of the most disturbing (and divisive) true-crime stories ever to grip a small American town. Set in suburban New Jersey at the height of the 1980s' satanic panic, the series unearths a decades-old tragedy that shattered a family and sparked whispers of possession, ritual, and evil incarnate. Through harrowing firsthand accounts, never-before-heard interviews, and visceral recreations, the story unfolds like a true horror film – except every word of it is real.

As far as true crime series go, this one has something for everyone. "The Satanic Panic" of the 1980s was no joke, and a lot harder to explain, though realistically, the answers were right in front of everyone's face. While I am no fan of Roth at this point, he does have a way of finding interesting cases to bring to light, and this one from New Jersey was interesting. I would be up for more of these.

Directed and Showrun by Danielle Franco & Anneka Jones. Executive producers include Roth, Morgan, Anneka Jones, Jill Burkhart, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Rod Blackhurst, Dirk Hoogstra, and Nicole Sorrenti. Producers include Anike Niemeyer, Kevin Vargas, William Acks, and Trey Nelson. Let The Devil In is streaming on MGM+. The first three episodes are available to watch right now, and the final one debuts this Sunday, September 21.

