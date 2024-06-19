Posted in: Disney+, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: bluey, disney, disney channel, opinion

Let's Deep Dive Down the Rabbit Hole of Bluey Conspiracy Theories

Bluey is a breeding ground for conspiracy theories, but do they really hold any weight or merit? Here's a look at some of the more popular...

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? Is Avril Lavigne an imposter? There's compelling evidence! Aliens among us? The footage of the 2004 TicTac event is hard to deny. Regardless, there is one place that's overwhelmingly odd but rife with conspiracy theories: children's television. Social media is brimming with many, many opinions, theories, and "observations" about everyone's favorite blue heeler family: that's right, today we're breaking down Bluey conspiracy theories. [Ed. Note: Seriously. There are Bluey conspiracy theories. About an animated series for pre-schoolers. We're not making this s**t up.]

Bandit and Chilli are underground antiquities dealers on the black market.

Bandit's job as an archaeologist and Chilli's part-time job as airport security wouldn't pay nearly enough to afford a median home in Queensland, much less one with as much space as the Heeler home has. In order to keep the family afloat, Bandit steals artifacts from his digs and sells them on the black market, with Chilli helping get them through airport security undetected and undeclared. There is a non-normal amount of bones, gems, and artifacts around their house, which stokes the flames of this theory.

Chilli had a miscarriage before having Bluey and Bingo.

This theory is also called the "rainbow baby" theory, which refers to a child born to parents who previously lost an infant. The "proof" for this one is in season 16, episode 2, "Mother's Day," when Bandit grabs Chilli's hand reactively when Bluey's balloon pregnant belly pops suddenly.

Lucky's Dad and Chilli are having an affair.

This one is pretty circumstantial, mostly owing to tiny interactions that are likely nothing more than being a friendly neighbor and not flirting – but this ties into a larger theory: Bluey's parents are swingers. There's a piece of pineapple decor on the wall, and people (mostly those on TikTok) have run with it and speculated that, basically, all pairings of adults in this show know each other in the Biblical sense.

Bandit was in a band back in the day.

The theory for this one is pretty plausible and straightforward: before settling down and having kids, Bandit was a drummer in a pretty popular band. Owing to the fact that Bandit's voice actor is in a band, and they incorporate his personality and musicality into the character, this one is pretty likely. There's also speculation that Calypso was in the band with Bandit, mostly owing to the fact that not only is Calypso's voice actor (Megan Washington) also a singer and musician.

The dog society of Bluey is the result of an evolutional uprising.

One of the more outlandish ways to explain typical children's television, but in this theory, dogs did exist in a world with humans, owing to the recognizable parts of society that were obviously created without dogs in mind and instead for those who naturally walked on two legs, like cars existing as normal as well as toilets and water fountains. It's pretty out there, but why is there a whole society with nothing but dogs?

Bingo has Celiac Disease.

This one is pretty popular on the clock app, mostly praising the show's representation across the board. The theory is that Bingo can't have gluten, as evidenced in the episode "Daddy Drop-off," where Bandit packs the lunches – one gluten-free and one gluten-not-free. He then proceeds to mix up the lunch boxes, presumably giving Bingo gluten. In a later episode, Bingo is in hospital for an unspecified reason (which is intentional in children's shows to ease kids' fears of things they might have to deal with). Speculation is that Bingo got sick after eating the gluten-not-free lunch, pointing to Celiac disease or severe gluten intolerance.

