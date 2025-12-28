Posted in: NBC, Netflix, TV | Tagged: little house, Little House on the Prairie

Little House on the Prairie: Gilbert & Anderson Have Real-Life Reunion

Melissa Gilbert shared a reunion photo with her Little House on the Prairie castmate and TV sister, Melissa Sue Anderson, on social media.

Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder and Mary Ingalls Kendall on NBC's Little House on the Prairie, are having a sisterly reunion nearly 43 years after the series ended in 1983. Loosely based on the Little House series by Laura Ingalls Wilder, with the TV series titled after her third book, chronicling growing up on her family farm on Plum Creek near Walnut Grove, Minnesota, in the 1870s-90s. The series was initially launched following the success of the 1974 TV film of the same name. Gilbert shared on Instagram her reunion with her TV sister after 40 years.

Little House on the Prairie Reunion with Stars Melissa Gilbert and Melissa Sue Anderson

"Worlds collide. Blessings abound. Hearts heal and reunite. Magic happens," Gilbert wrote. "Last night after (my play [Pen Pals]) my genius co-star [Veanne Cox] had a surprise in the audience. Boy, am I glad I didn't know in advance that the remarkable [Betty Buckley] was there. But I had a secret of my own. One I've been keeping close to my heart for a while now. Reconnection with a sister. Long, healing talks. Lots of reminiscing. Lots of catching up. Lots of laughter and a few tears. I'm so happy to have Melissa Anderson back in my life. We share such an important history that no one else on earth truly understands. Just us Ingalls girls. The best part is, the past is now just that and we can move forward as the sisters/friends we always wanted to be. What a wonderful Christmas gift. #littlehouseontheprairie #ingallsgirls #sisters #friends #happy [officialmodernprairie] [Little House on the Prairie]."

Created by Blanche Hanalis, the series starred Michael Landon and Karen Grassle as mill worker Charles and wife, Caroline Ingalls, respectively, who are raising their children, Laura, Mary, and Carrie, depicting life in the late 19th century at a small agrarian community. The series ran for nine seasons, with the final season marking a dramatic change as all the major cast members who were there from the first season, except Gilbert, departed the series, rebranding the series Little House: A New Beginning to focus on Laura and Dean Butler's Almanzo Wilder, introduced in season six as a recurring character and became Laura's husband. Katherine MacGregor, Richard Bull, and Victor French, who played Harriet Oleson, Nels Oleson, and Isaiah Edwards, respectively, were elevated to the main cast following their recurring appearances in previous seasons.

Landon would appear as a guest star in season nine and appear in two of the three post-series films, and Grassle would only appear in one. There is a remake in the works from Netflix from showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries) that will see Alice Halsey take over the role for Laura Ingalls Wilder with Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald in the Charles and Caroline. Skywalker Hughes will play Mary.

