Lizzo Joins Kelly Clarkson For a Night of "Songs & Stories" (PREVIEW)

Here's our preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, with Clarkson joined by special guest Lizzo.

On her hit daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson has spent the past six years running a number of special episodes that have included great one-on-ones with her guests and some outstanding duet performances that included both expected original favorites and some surprise covers. The lineup was a diverse collection of some of the best that the music industry has had to offer, including Heart, P!NK, Babyface, Alanis Morissette, Miranda Lambert, and Garth Brooks, to name just a few. In August, Clarkson took the concept and turned it into a four-episode series, NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, blending live performance with heartfelt storytelling while offering a front-row seat to some of Clarkson's favorite music and artists. Airing tonight at 10 pm ET (and streaming the next day on Peacock), here's a preview for Clarkson and Lizzo's one-on-one.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson Episode 4: Lizzo Preview

After kicking things off last week with the Jonas Brothers, tonight's second episode (set to hit NBC screens at 10 pm ET/PT) sees Clarkson checking in with "Queen of Latin Pop" Gloria Estefan (Tuesday, Aug. 26th). Over the next few weeks, Teddy Swims (Tuesday, Sept. 2nd) and Lizzo (Tuesday, Sept. 9th) will also check in with Clarkson.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson Episode 4: "Lizzo"—Grammy Award-winning powerhouse Lizzo joins Kelly for a special night of stories and music. Together, they explore Lizzo's personal and artistic evolution through intimate performances and honest, heartfelt conversations. They delve into the personal stories behind her legendary songs and celebrate 50 years of her impact on music. Now, here's a look at some sneak peeks that were released, as well as the official image gallery:

