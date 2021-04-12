Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Teases Key to Disney+ Series in Logo

A week after Owen Wilson came this close to stealing the trailer for Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki from Tom Hiddleston, we're hearing from The God of Mischief's real-life alter-ego about what viewers can expect. From what we know so far, Loki touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally, so Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) are having him "assist" them in making things right. While few details are known beyond that, based on the MCU's move towards a multiverse, we can assume that viewers will be treated to various takes on Loki- and from what Hiddleston told Empire in a recent interview, those takes could find viewers having to keep a scorecard. In fact, the actor says all you need to do is look to the series logo for a clue or two.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston teased. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake." For Hiddleston, that logo speaks to the heart of one of the show's main themes. "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are," Hiddleston explained. "I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Set to hit the streaming service on June 11 with Waldron leading the writing team and executive-producing, and Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing and executive producing, the series finds Hiddleston's God of Mischief on the run and on a mission during his unexpected, time-traveling walkabout. Joining Hiddleston on the series are Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nW948Va-l10)