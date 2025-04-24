Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Love Death + Robots

Love, Death + Robots Vol 4 Trailer, Episode Details & More Released

Check out the trailer, voice cast, directors, and more for Netflix and EPs Tim Miller and David Fincher's Love, Death + Robots Vol 4.

Earlier this month, we were treated to a teaser for the fourth volume of Executive Producers Tim Miller and David Fincher's Love, Death + Robots. With only a little more than three weeks to go until the animated anthology series debuts on May 15th, we're getting a look at the official trailer (waiting for you above) and a complete rundown of the volume's ten episodes – including overviews, directors, animation studios, and voice casts. "I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy," Miller shared with the streaming service about the new set of stories that are on the way. "And we work with some really fucking fantastic writers and artists."

Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars, it can only be Love, Death & Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series' signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi and humor. Buckle up. Now, here's a look at a rundown of the volume's ten episodes (title, overview, director, animation studio, and voice cast):

"CAN'T STOP": A unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland, with band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante recreated as string-puppets. Directed by David Fincher, who originally made his name with music videos in the 1980s and early '90s, before segueing into unforgettable feature films.

Director: David Fincher

David Fincher Music, Lyrics, & Performance: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Animation Studio: Blur Studio.

Blur Studio. Voice Cast: Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith

"CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE MINI KIND": Tiny terror is unleashed in this mini alien apocalypse as directors Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon pay loving tribute to classic sci-fi stories of alien invasion and human stupidity using tilt-shift techniques that make the end of the world look almost cute.

Director: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon

Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon Writer: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon

Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon Animation Studio: BUCK

"SPIDER ROSE": A return to the fantastic cyberpunk universe of "Swarm" (Vol. 3), created by visionary sci-fi author Bruce Sterling and directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. On a remote asteroid mining operation, a grieving Mechanist gets a new companion and has a chance to avenge herself against the Shaper assassin who killed her husband.

Director : Jennifer Yuh Nelson

: Jennifer Yuh Nelson Writer : Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Bruce Sterling

: Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Bruce Sterling Animation Studio : Blur Studio

: Blur Studio Voice Cast: Emily O'Brien, Feodor Chin, Piotr Michael & Sumalee Montano

"400 BOYS": In a post-apocalyptic city where warring gangs follow a bushido-like code of honor, a new gang, the 400 Boys, forces them to unite. A blend of beauty and brutality from Canadian director Robert Valley, whose LDR episode "Ice" won the Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animation.

Director: Robert Valley

Robert Valley Writer : Tim Miller, based on the short story by Marc Laidlaw

: Tim Miller, based on the short story by Marc Laidlaw Animation Studio : Passion Animation, a Division of Passion Pictures

: Passion Animation, a Division of Passion Pictures Voice Cast: John Boyega, Ed Skrein, Sienna King, Dwane Walcott, Rahul Kohli, Pamela Nomvete & Amar Chadha-Patel

"THE OTHER LARGE THING": From the mind of prolific writer John Scalzi comes the story of a cat who plans world domination. Sanchez, as his puny human "pets" know him, is helped by a new robotic butler (voiced by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver) who can hack into the World Wide Web and is eager to help his new master.

Director: Patrick Osborne

Patrick Osborne Writer: John Scalzi

John Scalzi Animation Studio: AGBO

AGBO Voice Cast: Chris Parnell, John Oliver, Fred Tatasciore & Rachel Kimsey

"GOLGOTHA": In a rare live-action entry in Love, Death + Robots, a conscientious vicar – played by Rhys Darby, (What We Do In The Shadows) – plays host to an emissary of an alien race who believes their messiah has been reborn on earth… as a dolphin. So, uh… yeah, Dolphin-Jesus. Directed by Tim Miller.

Director : Tim Miller

: Tim Miller Writer : Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Dave Hutchinson

: Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Dave Hutchinson Animation Studio : Luma Pictures (VFX)

: Luma Pictures (VFX) Voice Cast: Rhys Darby, Moe Daniels, Graham McTavish, Phil Morris, Michelle Lukes & Matthew Waterson

"THE SCREAMING OF THE TYRANNOSAUR": On a space station orbiting Jupiter, decadent aristocrats gather to witness a brutal contest of genetically modified gladiators — fierce combatants riding deadly, engineered dinosaurs. A tale of visceral violence and unlikely emotion, directed by Tim Miller, based on a short story by Stant Litore.

Director : Tim Miller

: Tim Miller Writer : Tim Miller, based on the short story by Stant Litore

: Tim Miller, based on the short story by Stant Litore Animation Studio : Blur Studio

: Blur Studio Voice Cast: MrBeast & Bai Ling

"HOW ZEKE GOT RELIGION": B-17 Flying Fortress Liberty Belle has the oddest mission of World War Two: a journey into occupied France to bomb a church before the Nazis can raise an ancient evil. John McNichol's short story of blood, fallen archangels, occult magic, and ultraviolence is directed by Diego Porral (lead animator on previous LDR classic "Kill Team Kill").

Director : Diego Porral

: Diego Porral Writer : J.T. Petty, based on the short story by John McNichol

: J.T. Petty, based on the short story by John McNichol Animation Studio : Titmouse

: Titmouse Voice Cast: Keston John, Braden Lynch, Roger Craig Smith, Gary Furlong, Bruce Thomas, Andrew Morgado, Scott Whyte

"SMART APPLIANCES, STUPID OWNERS": From an angry toothbrush to an overworked smart showerhead and an intelligent toilet, various household appliances divulge tales of bemusement, scorn, and wonder about their human owners. Directed by Patrick Osborne, of Vol. 3 favorite "Three Robots: Exit Strategies."

Director : Patrick Osborne

: Patrick Osborne Writer : John Scalzi

: John Scalzi Animation Studio : Aaron Sims Creative

: Aaron Sims Creative Voice Cast: Melissa Villaseñor, Ronny Chieng, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Hart, Josh Brener, Nat Faxon, Niecy Nash-Betts & Brett Goldstein

"FOR HE CAN CREEP": London, 1757. A poet confined to an insane asylum believes Satan wants him to write a verse that will end the world. And the only thing standing between him and the Prince of Darkness (voiced by Dan Stevens) is his cat, Jeoffry. Emily Dean directs this wildly inventive period adaptation of Siobhan Carroll's short story.

Director : Emily Dean

: Emily Dean Writer : Tamsyn Muir, based on the short story by Siobhan Carroll

: Tamsyn Muir, based on the short story by Siobhan Carroll Animation Studio : Polygon Pictures Inc.

: Polygon Pictures Inc. Voice Cast: Dan Stevens, JB Blanc, Jim Broadbent, Nika Futterman, Jane Leeves & Dave B. Mitchell

Netflix's Love, Death + Robots was created by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and is executive produced by David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer). Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) returns as supervising director. Miller, Yuh Nelson, and Fincher have all directed episodes of the series, with Fincher making his animation debut with Volume 3's "Bad Traveling." In terms of the artwork for Volume 4, each chapter is being handled by a different team of artists. The previous volumes of the award-winning animated anthology series are currently available to stream on Netflix.

