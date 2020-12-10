Lucasfilm and Disney Announce 2 Spin-Off Shows from The Mandalorian

The Disney Investor Day has kicked into high gear, and while they aren't showing us, peasants, everything, we are getting some really cool stuff. Kathleen Kennedy took to the stream to announce the first of the ten Star War series that we've going to be getting in the upcoming years on Disney+. We have two spin-offs; the first of which is Rangers of the New Republic, which will take place during the events of The Mandalorian. Here is the logo that they shared during the presentation.

That isn't the only show we're getting; The Mandalorian recently brought fan-favorite character, Ahsoka Tano, to live-action and she is very much getting her own show as well. Rosario Dawson is set to reprise the role, and we got a logo for that one as well, and it's pretty sweet looking.

There currently aren't any release dates when it comes to these news series, but we do know that Lucasfilm has been hard at work at these shows. We don't have any other information about these shows. The Mandalorian already has been renewed for a third season, and the second season is currently streaming on Disney+. We should expect to learn more about these series as the year goes on, but it's nice to see that we're already getting some big developments from The Mandalorian side of the Star Wars universe. It isn't that surprising considering how big the show currently is and how much the very concept of Baby Yoda has taken over the cultural universe. There are still a few more empty spaces as far as Disney+ Star Wars shows, but it does look like they are heading in a very interesting direction.

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. "The Mandalorian" stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.