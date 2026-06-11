Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: gatto

Gatto: Official Teaser Trailer, Logo, Poster, And Image Released

Disney and Pixar have released the official teaser trailer, logo, poster, and image for the next original animated film, Gatto.

Article Summary Disney and Pixar unveiled the official Gatto teaser trailer, plus the film’s logo, poster, and first key details.

The Gatto teaser highlights a striking new art style, with Venice setting the stage for a stylish original Pixar story.

Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to voice lead cat Nero, while Laurence Fishburne will voice mob boss cat Rocco.

Directed by Luca filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, Gatto will open exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027.

We have a new Pixar movie opening later this month, and they decided now was the time to finally reveal what the next Pixar movie will look and sound like. There have been some interesting rumors and reports circulating about Gatto, including many people who are really excited about the art style. It seems the reports were pretty accurate, if the teaser trailer, poster, image, and logo we got are anything to go by. The art style for this new film, which looks like it is a blend of Godfather-like story points and KITTIES, is beautiful. We also got some voice cast confirmations today, with Mark Ruffalo confirmed as our lead, Gatto, and Laurence Fishburne voicing Rocco, both of whom we meet in the teaser trailer. Now, we have seen Pixar movies change a lot from initial teaser trailers to release, looking at you, Elio, but the footage presented so far for Gatto looks like a lot of fun, and it's always good to see original Pixar movies on the docket.

Gatto: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Gatto, after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy, Nero begins to question whether he's lived the right lives. Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose—unless Venice gets the better of him first. Gatto is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren, the filmmaking team behind the Oscar®-nominated feature "Luca." The new film will be released exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things, The Avengers, Spotlight, Foxcatcher ) will voice the scrappy black cat Nero, and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix trilogy, Boyz n the Hood, What's Love Got to Do with It) will voice the ruthless mob boss cat Rocco.

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