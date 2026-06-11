Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Heart Of The Beast

Heart of the Beast: Official Trailer And Poster Released

Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer and poster for the new film from director David Ayer, Heart of the Beast.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled the official Heart of the Beast trailer and poster for David Ayer’s new survival thriller.

The Heart of the Beast trailer makes the premise clear: a man and his dog must endure the Alaskan wilderness.

Brad Pitt reunites with David Ayer in Heart of the Beast, a stripped-down story that appears focused on execution.

Heart of the Beast heads to theaters on September 25, 2026, with the new footage signaling an intense adventure.

It's a dog movie, so we might be willing to forgive the presence of Brad Pitt because the last time Pitt worked with director David Ayer, we got Fury, so maybe a doggo combined with Pitt and Ayer means Heart of the Beast is going to work out. The title is incredibly boring, but at the same time, this is one of those concepts that we've all seen before, and execution is going to be the thing that elevates this one above anything else. The execution here does look pretty good, as Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer and poster following the images that were also recently dropped. The trailer lays out exactly what this movie is going to be, and honestly, we really don't need to see much else, and hopefully, there aren't any major twists or anything. Again, this isn't the most original concept, but it's also one of those concepts where trying to overcomplicate it is going to make things worse, not better. We have a dude and a doggo who need to survive, that's it, let's see how it goes.

Heart of the Beast: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, stars Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe. It will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

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