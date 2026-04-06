Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: malcolm in the middle

Malcolm in the Middle Star Passed on "Buckets of Money" to Return

Malcolm in the Middle star Jane Kaczmarek reveals Hulu offered Erik Per Sullivan "buckets of money" for the revival, but he declined.

Article Summary Erik Per Sullivan, Dewey on Malcolm in the Middle, declined Hulu's "buckets of money" for the revival.

Jane Kaczmarek says Per Sullivan is focusing on studies, not interested in returning to acting.

Bryan Cranston and Frankie Muniz returned for the Malcolm in the Middle reboot on Hulu.

Dewey has been recast with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.

If there is anyone who isn't buying into the revival and reboot craze these days, it's original Malcolm in the Middle star Erik Per Sullivan, who played younger brother Dewey in the Linwood Boomer-created series that originally ran on Fox from 2000 to 2006. Twenty years later, the whole family is back together again sans Per Sullivan, whose part has been recast and now played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark in the Hulu revival Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. Spearheading the effort was star Bryan Cranston, who played family patriarch Hal, who convinced series star Frankie Muniz, who largely left the spotlight behind but still took the occasional role, to join. Jane Kaczmarek, who plays neurotic and dedicated mother, Lois, spoke to The Guardian about Per Sullivan and why he's happy committing to his academic pursuits.

Malcolm in the Middle Star Jane Kaczmarek on Why TV Son Erik Per Sullivan Is Happy to Leave the Show Behind (for Now)

As far as Per Sullivan's whereabouts, the seven-time Emmy nominee said he's "studying Dickens and is an incredible student. They offered him buckets of money to come back, and he just said, 'No thank you.'" On June 11th, Cranston told Fly on the Wall hosts David Spade and Dana Carvey, "I talked to Erik, and I said, 'Hey, we got the show! It's going to come back.' He goes, 'Oh, that's fantastic!' And I go, 'Yeah, so we're looking forward to having you back.' He goes, 'Oh, no, no, I don't want to do it. But it's fantastic.'"

Per Sullivan made his onscreen debut in 1998's Armageddon in an uncredited role before landing the Fox sitcom series. During Malcom's run, he would also appear in the 20th Century's thriller Unfaithful (2002), lend his voice in the Disney/Pixar animated film Finding Nemo (2003), and the Sony holiday comedy Christmas with the Kranks (2004). Since Malcolm's end, Per Sullivan lent his voice for Arthur and the Invisibles (2006), the Netflix fantasy Mo (2007), and the Joel Schumacher thriller Twelve (2010).

Malcolm in the Middle: Life Is Unfair reunites the family, featuring originals Christopher Kennedy Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese), and Emy Coligado (Piama) back into the fold with new additions Anthony Timpano (Jamie), Vaughan Murrae (Kelly), Keeley Karsten (Leia), and Kaina Madeira (Tristan). The series finds Malcolm dragged back into his family's orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party, even as he still harbors deep-seated resentment.

For more on Malcolm in the Middle: Life Is Unfair and its cast, you can check out the entire interview. The series will premiere on April 10th.

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