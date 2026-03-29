Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals, yellowstone

Marshals S01E05 "Lost Girls": Kayce Goes Rogue to Find a Missing Girl

Along with our preview for CBS's Marshals, S01E05: "Lost Girls," we also look at S01E06: "Out of the Shadows" and S01E07: "Family Business."

Article Summary Kayce goes rogue to find a missing Broken Rock girl in Marshals S01E05 "Lost Girls" on CBS.

Upcoming episodes S01E06 and S01E07 delve into teen trafficking and a federal judge's targeted family.

Previews, official synopses, galleries, and more for the next three Marshals episodes.

Marshals blends action, family drama, and justice in Montana with Luke Grimes leading.

We are back with our pregame preview of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, with the spotlight focusing on S01E05: "Lost Girls." When a girl from Broken Rock goes missing, Kayve (Grimes) looks to go it alone to find her – something that probably won't go over well with his team. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter. Following that, we've got official overviews and early images for S01E06: "Out of the Shadows" and S01E07: "Family Business."

Marshals Season 1: S01E05 – S01E07 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 5: "Lost Girls" – Kayce goes rogue to track down a missing girl from Broken Rock. Written by Jim Adler and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 6: "Out of the Shadows" – After losing the trail of teen trafficking victims, Kayce must tell Tate that his friend may be gone for good. When the Marshals learn the girls are in the hands of a violent motorcycle gang, they launch a dangerous op to infiltrate the gang. Written by Mark Semos and directed by Guy Ferland.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 7: "Family Business" – When a federal judge and her family are the targets of a car bomb, the Marshals are assigned to guard them. Family secrets start to surface as the Marshals start to look into why someone would want this family dead. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

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