Matlock: Check Out Our Updated S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts" Preview

Check out our preview for CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts," and our look at S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift."

Olympia faces family drama as she tackles a case involving her mother’s new husband this episode.

Eve confronts Senior with urgent business while Matty and Olympia uncover shocking new info.

Preview what’s ahead in Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift," airing December 11 on CBS.

Based on what we've seen so far of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S02E07: "Prior Bad Acts," Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Matty (Bates) are seeing their personal and professional problems not getting much better. Meanwhile, Eve (Justina Machado) has some pressing matters to address with Senior (Beau Bridges). After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter, stick around for a look at what Dec. 11th's S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" has to offer…

Matlock Season 2 Episode 7 "Prior Bad Acts" – Olympia works to repair her relationship with her family after she takes on a case involving her mother's new husband. Also, Matty and Olympia receive a shocking piece of information. Written by Sheridan Watson and Katie Wech, and directed by Tessa Blake.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 8 "Call It a Christmas Gift" – With the holidays approaching, the team's secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city's fire department. Meanwhile, Matty and Edwin contemplate meeting Joey's sister. Written by Damani Johnson & Katie Wech and directed by Mike Listo.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

