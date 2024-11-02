Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock Season 1 Ep. 5 "Claws" Sneak Peeks; Eps. 6 & 7 Early Previews

Here's everything you need to know about the next three episodes of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock.

Welcome back to our semi-regular look at what's ahead with CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock – a show that is getting dangerously close to making our year-end "Top 10" list when it comes to best series. How can we best describe it? The CBS series is everything you would expect in all of the right ways – and then it hits you with things you just didn't see coming. It looks like we'll be getting a lot more examples of that over the next three episodes – and we have some early previews for you to check out. First up, we have an official overview, images, and sneak peek clips for S01E05: "Claws – followed by overviews and an image for S01E06: "Sixteen Steps" and S01E08: "Belly of the Beast."

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 5, 6 & 7 Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 5: "Claws" – A big class-action case against the prison system hits close to home for Matty (Kathy Bates) when its lead plaintiff, jailed on drug charges, relapses. Also, Matty plays matchmaker with Sarah (Leah Lewis) and a girl from IT.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 6: "Sixteen Steps" – As Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian (Jason Ritter) get a second shot at a case regarding a tragic death due to contaminated baby formula, their past work on the investigation gives glimpses into what led to their divorce. Also, Matty's (Kathy Bates) overwhelming stress causes her to consider quitting. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Kat Coiro.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 7: "Belly of the Beast" – Matty (Kathy Bates) works on a case with Julian (Jason Ritter) in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, at the company holiday party, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) learns a secret about Julian's past. Here's a look at the early preview image that was released:

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

