Matlock Season 1 Ep. 7: "Belly of the Beast" Preview: Julian's Secret

Check out the overview and images for CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock Season 1 Episode 7, "Belly of the Beast," set for December 5th.

Even though CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock will be taking a brief break for the next two weeks, it doesn't mean it's too early to pass along a look at what December has to offer when the hit series returns. In S01E07: "Belly of the Beast," a new case and a company holiday party offer Matty and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) some surprising personal and professional insights into Julian (Jason Ritter). Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for the December 5th episode…

Matlock Season 1 Episode 7: "Belly of the Beast" Previews

Matlock Season 1 Episode 7: "Belly of the Beast" – Matty (Kathy Bates) works on a case with Julian (Jason Ritter) in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, at the company holiday party, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) learns a secret about Julian's past. Written by Hennah Sekander and directed by Tessa Blake.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

