Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock Showrunner Asked For Season 3 Delay – And For Good Reason

Matlock Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman explains why she wanted Season 3 held until 2027 - and it all has to do with tonight's season finale.

While it remains to be seen if Matty (Kathy Bates) will expose Senior (Beau Bridges) for all of his wrongdoings by the time the credits roll on tonight's two-episode, two-hour season finale (S02E15: "Who Are You?" and S02E16: "Matty Matlock"), whatever ends up going down will be the main reason why CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock won't be returning for its third season until 2027. Speaking with TV Insider, Urman explained why she requested a delay in the show's return until midseason.

"I asked for it with the network. We had a talk," Snyder explained. "I just feel like we had so much stuff to think about because we really landed the plane on this, and we really thought that was important because we didn't want to keep dragging out the same story, and the characters have to get to someplace real emotionally." Much of that has to do with what the two-episode finale has to offer, seemingly the culmination of the two-season Welbrexa documents case.

"When we took this two-hour finale and really paid a lot of things off, what came with that was I'm going to need time after that to really build the architecture so that we have it for the next seasons. I'm excited about it, but I am also grateful because we needed a little bit of time." Though the showrunner realizes that it might not be the best news for fans, it's great news for Snyder and the writers because it gives them more time to craft what's to come. "Sad for audiences, but actually really good for me and the writers because I want us to plot this new mystery and make sure it's airtight," Snyder shared. "We had a lot of pieces going in, so we really had to create this new piece of it. I feel lucky that the network's giving us time to get it right because I don't want the quality to drop." Again, it all comes down to where things stand heading into the break storyline-wise. "[It's a] big reset, so we have an extra long writer's room before we go to camera, and I really want to do it right. The quality is everything to me," Snyder noted.

Matlock S02E15: "Who Are You?" & S02E16: "Matty Matlock" Preview

Matlock Season 2 Episode 15: "Who Are You?" & Episode 16: "Matty Matlock" – The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover-up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger. Gina Rodriguez guest stars. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star as Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!