Mayans M.C. Final Season Key Art: EZ's Running Out of Road – And Time Set to hit screens for its fifth & final season beginning on May 24th, here's a look at a new key art poster for FX's Mayans M.C.

Late last month, we were treated to a teaser that marked the beginning of the end for EZ (JD Pardo) and Mayans M.C., with the fifth and final season of Kurt Sutter's and Elgin James's hit FX series set to kick off its final run this May. Now, we have new key art that plays directly into the theme presented in the previously-released teaser and key art. There's one rival that all of them will have to face at some point – a rival who never loses. And, as you're about to see, EZ's running out of road… and running out of time.

With the 10-episode fifth & final season set to unleash its first two episodes on Wednesday, May 24th (10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu), here's a look at the previously-released official teaser for FX's Mayans M.C.:

FX's Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family. JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle also star. Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, who also executive produce the cable series, stemming from 20th Television and FX Productions.