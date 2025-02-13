Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches: Check Out A New Teaser for S02E06: "Michaelmas"

With AMC's Alexandra Daddario-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches returning this weekend, check out a new teaser for S02E06: "Michaelmas."

After giving the NFL's Super Bowl LIX some room to breathe this past Sunday, AMC and Showrunner/EP Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches returns this weekend with S02E06: "Michaelmas." In the upcoming chapter of the "Immortal Universe" series, Rowan (Daddario), Moira (Alyssa Jirrels), Cortland (Hamlin), and Lark (Ben Feldman) head to Scotland to bond with some of the fam (we're sure that will go well) – and hunt for Lasher (Huston) while they're at it. Meanwhile, Sip (Chirisa) is proving to be very popular with the Talamasca – just probably not in the ways he wanted to be. With that in mind, we've added the newest teaser that was released – included with the official overview, preview images, and more for the episode.

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 6: "Michaelmas"

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 6: "Michaelmas" – Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), Moira (Alyssa Jirrels), Cortland (Harry Hamlin), and Lark (Ben Feldman) search for Lasher (Jack Huston) in Scotland; Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) is questioned by the Talamasca. Written by Sarah Cornwell, here's a look at the newest episode trailer that was released, followed by the previously released teaser and image gallery:

Travel to Scotland and meet the extended family. They'll welcome you with open arms. #MayfairWitches returns with an all-new episode this Sunday at 9pm, exclusively on AMC and AMC+ pic.twitter.com/J4yx7In2xH — Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (@MayfairWitches) February 11, 2025 Show Full Tweet

In addition to Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Ian Pirie (The Last Duel, Halo), Franka Potente (Titans, Claws), and Callan McAuliffe (The Walking Dead) also joined the cast.

Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house.

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!