Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Trailer: Mike's World Is About To Change

As fans of the Paramount+ series well know, Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner & Dianne Wiest-starring Mayor of Kingstown shines an honest, and not always a too flattering spotlight on the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. But heading into the second season, the aftermath of the prison riot is about to complicate things in a big way for Mike (Renner) as he adjusts to a new reality & what that means moving forward- and if he can survive it. Following up on the release of preview images earlier this month and a teaser last month, we have the official key art poster for the upcoming season. But since it's the middle of the week and we feel like you deserve something a little extra, the folks at Paramount+ thought you might like an official trailer, too…

With only a month until its return, here's a look at the official Season 2 trailer for Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown:

Here's a look at the previously-released second season teaser, with the series returning on January 15, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada (and the following day in the U.K. & Australia, with additional international premiere dates to be announced):

Along with Renner, Wiest, and Dillon, the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown also stars Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. Ash Santos (Mike, American Horror Story) joins the cast this season as Coco, a nightclub dancer at Cavo. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the streaming series is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay. If you're a fan of the "Sheridan-verse," then you know that his programming slate at Paramount+ also includes Tulsa King, Lioness, Land Man, and "Yellowstone" spinoffs 1883, 1923, and 1883: Bass Reeves. And if you need to catch up on Mayor of Kingstown, the entire first season is currently available to stream on Paramount+.