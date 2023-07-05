Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged:

Miranda Sings Creator Performing Beyoncé in Blackface Video Surfaces

YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger (Miranda Sings) is facing questions after a video of her performing Beyoncé while in blackface surfaced.

A lot of folks on social media aren't looking for songs from comedian, actress, singer & YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger – they're looking for answers. The questions surround a YouTube video (the year of it is still unknown) making the rounds that shows Ballinger performing Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" as Miranda Sings while apparently wearing black greasepaint on her face. Social media influencer Paige Christie shared a clip of the performance via Twitter, with early rumblings (though not confirmed) being that the performance took place at London's West End around 2010. Curiously, the video in question is also posted on the Miranda Sings YouTube channel (though unlisted). Here's a look at two screencaps from the video of the performance on YouTube:

As noted in follow-up reporting from Variety, the growing controversy comes only a week after Ballinger went public to push back on accusations that she had "groomed" young fans and was fostering inappropriate relationships with teenagers. In a video posted near the end of June, Ballinger called the accusations "lies and rumors that you made up for clout" while also writing in her song response that she was "Just a loser / Who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans." And then, back in 2020, Ballinger posted an apology video after receiving backlash for impersonating Latina women. "It is not funny, and it is completely hurtful. I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I ever thought this was OK. I was a sheltered teenager who was stupid and ignorant and clearly extremely culturally insensitive… Racial stereotypes are not funny, they're not a joke, and they should never be joked about," expressed Ballinger in the clip. At the time of this writing, neither Ballinger or her representatives have responded to or issued a statement on the matter.

