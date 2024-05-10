Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Ninja Theory, Video Games | Tagged: Hellblade II, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Hellblade II Receives New Mental Health Featurette

Check out the latest video for Hellblade II, as Ninja Theory goes more in-depth about mental health in this new featurette.

Article Summary Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory unveil a Hellblade II mental health featurette.

Video and blog detail the depiction of psychosis in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Collaboration with health experts and individuals with lived experiences enriched the game.

Hellblade series praised for raising mental health awareness and empathy among players.

Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory posted a new video this week for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II as they delve deeper into mental health. The game focuses a lot on the images that the title character sees throughout the game and how she not only interprets them but reacts to their existence. So, in this new featurette, paired with a new blog on Xbox Wire, the team explores this concept more as a focal point to the way they tell the game's main story. We have a snippet of the blog below and the video above, as the game will be out on May 21, 2024.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II – Senua's Psychosis

When the idea for telling the story of a character who experiences psychosis was first thought of, we knew instantly that we had a responsibility to understand the subject thoroughly. With this intent in-hand, we started a collaboration with Professor Paul Fletcher, Professor of Health Neuroscience at University of Cambridge, which in-turn led to us building a partnership with Recovery College East and other groups of people who, like Senua, have had real lived experience of seeing and hearing things that others don't and having unique beliefs about the world. What started off as an exercise in hoping to learn, quickly transitioned into a creative collaboration where the openness, honesty and enthusiasm of our collaborators gave us the chance to not only portray Senua's experiences truthfully – but enhance our character, her world and her story.

In Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, we were so honored to hear from fans that Senua's journey had helped them understand psychosis a little more. For some, it helped them to understand their own experiences. For others, it helped them to understand the experiences of loved ones. And for many, it helped them to build empathy for the millions of people who struggle daily with mental health challenges.

