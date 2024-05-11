Posted in: Comics | Tagged: greg land, Mark Russell, newlitg, x-factor
Greg Land's X-Factor Cover in The Daily LITG for the 11th Of May, 2024
"I was actually pushing for seven fingers. Editorial cut me off at six." - Mark Russell. Greg Land's X-Factor cover topped traffic yesterday.
"I was actually pushing for seven fingers. Editorial cut me off at six." – Mark Russell. Greg Land's X-Factor cover topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Greg Land's X-Factor Cover in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Who Needs AI When You Have Greg Land's X-Factor Covers?
- SNL Star Chloe Fineman Slightly Concerned by Barron Trump Resemblance
- She's Called Kitty Pryde Again In Exceptional X-Men #1
- Fake Storm Cover Spreads Online Ahead Of X-Men: From The Ashes
- Young Sheldon Finale Clip Previews Sheldon & Amy's Return (VIDEO)
- Alan Moore's Ten-Year-Old Thoughts On Comics Goes Viral, Again
- Return to Gotham with LEGO's New Batman: The Animated Batmobile Set
- The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9 "The Squeeze" Overview Finally Released
- DC Comics Trademark For Blue Beetle Challenged By Volkswagen
- DC Drop Details On Superman Vs Lobo in House Of Brainaic
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Bad Idea, The First Announced Party Of San Diego Comic-Con 2024
- DC/Wildstorm Comic 21 Down On Kickstarter With Unpublished Issue #13
- Printwatch: Blood Hunt, Crocodile Black, Spider-Woman and Dick Tracy
- Kate Pryde No More in The Daily LITG for the 10th Of May, 2024
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- John Corello, columnist and reporter at ComicMix.
- Russell Lissau, writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds.
- Dan Goldman, writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties
- Mike Curtis, writer of Dick Tracy strip
- Matt Feazell, creator of Cynicalman.
- Nick Burns, artist on Arctic Comics.
- Sandy Carruthers, co-creator of The Men In Black.
