Greg Land's X-Factor Cover in The Daily LITG for the 11th Of May, 2024

"I was actually pushing for seven fingers. Editorial cut me off at six." - Mark Russell. Greg Land's X-Factor cover topped traffic yesterday.

"I was actually pushing for seven fingers. Editorial cut me off at six." – Mark Russell. Greg Land's X-Factor cover topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Greg Land's X-Factor Cover in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, the Spider-Marriage is gone

LITG two years ago, Doctor Who's Second On Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races

LITG three years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG four years ago – Dungeons & Dragons

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowdfunding.

LITG five years ago – The Power of the Immortal Hulk

FIve years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only two years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Corello, columnist and reporter at ComicMix.

columnist and reporter at ComicMix. Russell Lissau , writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds.

, writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds. Dan Goldman , writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties

, writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties Mike Curtis, writer of Dick Tracy strip

writer of Dick Tracy strip Matt Feazell, creator of Cynicalman.

creator of Cynicalman. Nick Burns, artist on Arctic Comics.

artist on Arctic Comics. Sandy Carruthers, co-creator of The Men In Black.

