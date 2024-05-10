Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Quest Master, Skydevilpalm

Quest Master Confirmed For Early Access Release This Month

Apogee Entertainment have confirmed the Early Access release date for Quest Master, with a free demo available to play now.

Apogee Entertainment and developer Skydevilpalm confirmed that their latest game, Quest Master, will be released in Early Access later this month. The team is planning to release the game via PC on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, but you'll get an early build of it when the EA version drops on May 29. Can't wait that long? There's a free demo available right now on Steam, giving you a limited experience that should tide you over. Enjoy the latest trailer above while we wait for it to come out.

Quest Master

In the verdant kingdom of Aetheria, beneath its serene landscapes and bountiful prosperity lies a hidden network of Aetherial Veins, mystic channels of magical energy that weave through the earth like the veins of a gigantic, slumbering dragon. These veins energize the Great Barrier, a mystical shield defending the realm from darkness. However, when a vile poison begins to corrupt the veins, monsters assail the kingdom, and the Great Barrier's weakening sends a shadow of fear across the land. Step into the boots of Lanze, a fledgling Quest Master tasked with engineering intricate dungeons to protect his kingdom. In your journeys, ally with the Princess Javelyn and Shiv, the Rabbit Thief, to embark on a journey across six unique biomes to battle the corruption that threatens to infect the veins beneath their homeland.

A perilous and wondrous adventure awaits the trio – from the fiery depths of the Emberstone Quarry to the sun-bathed dunes of the Sandswept Ruins – as well as the signs of greater ambitions that taint Aetheria. Forge the story of Lanze, Javelynn and Shiv — the hero, heroine, and furry sidekick — by creating hand-crafted dungeons in a vibrant pixel art setting reminiscent of '90s top-down adventure classics. Fashion story-rich adventures or skill-testing obstacle courses for up to three adventurers at once, then share creations online with the Quest Master community complete with filtering options and ratings.

Dream up multi-tiered dungeons filled with levers, timed switches, and moving platforms, then add infinite verticality with stairwells and abyssal holes. Guide progress signposts that point towards key locations and doors that lock upon entry and reward successfully cleared rooms with treasure chests filled with stat-boosting items. Equip a trusty sword, a long-range bow, wall-shattering bombs, and attack-augmenting magical rings. Face a menagerie of monsters including skeletons, bats, and snakes that can drop helpful hearts and arrows when defeated. Place proximity-triggered hindrances including flaming traps and retracting ground spikes, and deploy bosses inside insidious lairs that mix battle mechanics with tricky terrain.

