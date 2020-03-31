It wasn't like ABC snuck up on us with the news that Modern Family would be ending its run after 11 seasons – we had time to prepare. And in concept, we were okay with the idea – at least until the season started. Over the course of 15 episodes, the writers have been doing what they can to bring closure to a lot of series-long storylines without turning every week into a sob-fest that even a USA Network marathon couldn't ease.

But did they have to kill off Phil's (Ty Burrell) dad (Fred Willard)?

This week, "change-a-palooza" continues as Cam (Eric Stonestreet), Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) look to adjust to their new home before the newest member of their family arrives – though it looks like Mitch might need some help from Gloria (Sofia Vergara) to move on. Meanwhile, Phil and Claire (Julie Bowen) take off on a trip – but there's no reason they should be worried. It's not like Haley (Sarah Hyland), Luke (Nolan Gould), and Alex (Ariel Winter) are looking to relive past youthful glories or anything like that…

So with only a week to go before the one-hour series "Finale", yes that's the title, here's a look at this week's penultimate chapter, "I'm Going to Miss This":

"Modern Family" season 11, episode 16 "I'm Going to Miss This": Mitchell is having a hard time letting go of his old life and Gloria steps in to help him say goodbye. Meanwhile, Haley, Luke and Alex decide to throw a party at the Dunphy house when Claire and Phil leave for a trip, and Dylan's mom takes the twins for the night. Directed by Fred Savage, and written by Jack Burditt and Danny Zuker.

"Modern Family": A Look at Season 11

ABC's Modern Family stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett, Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett, and Reid Ewing as Dylan Marshall.

Twentieth Century Fox Television produces, in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Series co-creators Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd executive produce alongside Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, and Jeff Morton.