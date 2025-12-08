Posted in: Current News, Disney+, NFL, Sports, TV | Tagged: monsters inc., nfl

Monsters Funday Football: Your Guide to Tonight's Eagles/Chargers Game

With the NFL and Disney/Pixar's simulcast of Eagles/Chargers kicking off at 8 pm ET, here's your viewing guide for Monsters Funday Football.

Article Summary Monsters Funday Football brings Eagles vs. Chargers live in the Monsters, Inc. universe at 8 pm ET.

Watch the action on Disney+, NFL+, ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the ESPN App tonight.

Mike Wazowski and Sulley join real NFL stars, with motion-capture animation and monster-themed gameplay.

Fan-favorite Monsters, Inc. characters and iconic voices appear for a unique, family-friendly football event.

Who's in the mood for a Monsters, Inc./NFL mash-up? That's exactly what ESPN, Disney, Pixar, and the National Football League have in store tonight with Monsters Funday Football, a real-time, animated Monday Night Football game, featuring the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Chargers – inside the iconic "Monsters, Inc." building. Set to hit our screens tonight, we have a look at everything you need to know to check out tonight's animated festivities – including when/where to watch, what you can expect, who's set to call the game, and much more.

When/Where Can I Watch "Monsters Funday Football"? Kicking off at 8 pm ET, the special simulcast can be enjoyed on Disney+, NFL+, ESPN2, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the new ESPN App.

Who's Calling the Action During "Monsters Funday Football"? ESPN play-by-play commentator Drew Carter and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky will be in the broadcast booth as animated versions of themselves within the Monsters, Inc. world, with the duo experiencing the action firsthand through VR headsets. In addition, ESPN sports and lifestyle content creator Katie Feeney will serve as the game's social media correspondent, appearing in pre-produced segments as an animated version of herself, bringing fans the latest on the Monsters in attendance, an inside look at the Cheer Canister and fun facts about the game.

Get ready for a monster of a game! Funday Football arrives TOMORROW at 8PM ET on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/mjcgPWITsH — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 7, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How Do Mike and Sulley Factor Into "Monsters Funday Football"? Big-time monsters Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan will make their football debut, joining Jalen Hurts and the Eagles and Justin Herbert and the Chargers, respectively. The action will unfold on the Cheer Floor – a reimagined version of the film's famed Scare Floor – and will be adorned with a full-length football field filled with thousands of cheering monsters. While Mike and Sulley will mostly leave the game execution to the professionals, they will sub in for key offensive and defensive moments. During the game, Mike & the Eagles and Sulley and the Chargers will compete for Cheer Canisters – a rebrand of the classic Scream Canisters – storing monster cheers instead of screams. The night will end with not only a game winner but also a Cheer Champion.

Football is coming to Monsters, Inc. 🏈 Watch Monsters Funday Football with the Eagles and Chargers at 8 PM ET exclusively on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney XD, Disney Channel and the ESPN App 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ozS5clKhro — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How Does "Monsters Funday Football" Work? Every Eagles and Chargers player will appear as a motion-enabled, animated version of themselves brought to life through NFL Next Gen Stats, Sony's Beyond Sports, and Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking, which have been utilized throughout each iteration of Funday Football. Using the player tracking data, Beyond Sports' virtual recreation engine animates gameplay in real time within Monstropolis that mirrors the live action from SoFi Stadium.

What Else Can We Expect From "Monsters Funday Football" Tonight? Additional characters, film references, and more will be on display as the universes of Monsters, Inc. and Monday Night Football mash up:

Fan-Favorite Monsters, Inc. Characters: Accompanying Mike and Sulley will be Roz , the slug-like monster, who will serve as the game's sideline reporter because she "is watching, always watching!" The Child Detection Agency (CDA) will also be in attendance to monitor the crowd and the game, helping to clean up the penalty and challenge flags that are thrown. Many additional fan-favorite characters will also make appearances.

Accompanying Mike and Sulley will be , the slug-like monster, who will serve as the game's sideline reporter because she "is watching, always watching!" The Child Detection Agency (CDA) will also be in attendance to monitor the crowd and the game, helping to clean up the penalty and challenge flags that are thrown. Many additional fan-favorite characters will also make appearances. Familiar Sights from Monstropolis: In addition to the converted Scare Floor and Scream Canisters, the Scarer's Leaderboard will become the Cheer Competition Leaderboard, while floating Monsters, Inc . bedroom doors hover above the field, showing fans viewing the game from their bedrooms, all over the world.

In addition to the converted Scare Floor and Scream Canisters, the Scarer's Leaderboard will become the Cheer Competition Leaderboard, while floating . bedroom doors hover above the field, showing fans viewing the game from their bedrooms, all over the world. Famous Voices of Monsters, Inc .: Renowned Hollywood actors, Billy Crystal (Mike), John Goodman (Sulley) and Bob Peterson (Roz)return to voice their original characters through prerecorded lines.

Renowned Hollywood actors, (Mike), (Sulley) and (Roz)return to voice their original characters through prerecorded lines. Halftime Show Fit for Monsters: While Mike and Sulley duke it out for cheers throughout the entire game, the competition will ramp up during halftime with Mike & Sulley's Cheer Canister Competition.

While Mike and Sulley duke it out for cheers throughout the entire game, the competition will ramp up during halftime with Mike & Sulley's Cheer Canister Competition. Boomer Takes Monsters, Inc. : ESPN legend Chris Berman makes his Funday Football debut with a special animated segment.

ESPN legend makes his debut with a special animated segment. NFL Star Cameos: Eagles and Chargers players appear in fun, prerecorded interactions with the Monsters, Inc. crew.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!