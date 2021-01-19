Ms. Marvel: G. Willow Wilson Praises Disney+ Series Set Footage

With Marvel Studios officially kicking off its series run on Disney+ with the so-far-well-received WandaVision this past Friday, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? in the batter's box, 2021 is looking really good for the MCU's Phase IV. But we're looking further down the road to a series that's inching up to the top of our "must-see" list: head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) Ms. Marvel, starring newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie and first introduced in the comics in 2012, Kamala is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed last year that Khan will play a much larger role as the MCU enters into Phase IV.

But just in case any of you needed more reasons to be excited about Kamala's live-action adventures, Wilson took to Twitter on Monday to let everyone know that they've seen footage of the show's sets, and while we're not always great at reading into GIFs? We're guessing the first tweet means that the production is doing right by Kamala. In fact, in the second tweet from Wilson, it sounds like the team behind the series have gone out of their to make sure "the sight gags and Easter eggs" from the comic book series will be finding their way onto the small screen.

I have seen footage of the Ms Marvel sets. pic.twitter.com/UpZlAOOFZD — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) January 19, 2021

If you were one of the people who tracked all of the sight gags and Easter eggs in the books, you are in for a treat. — G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) January 19, 2021

Here's a look back at the "sizzle reel" that was released during Disney's Investors Event in December 2020:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel," launching on Disney+ in late 2021, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans) are on board to direct- with the series scheduled for a late 2021 premiere.