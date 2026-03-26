Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: my adventures with superman

My Adventures with Superman Star Jack Quaid Offers Season 3 Update

Jack Quaid offered a promising update regarding the third season of Adult Swim and Showrunner Jake Wyatt's My Adventures with Superman.

With the success of EPs Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-starring animated series My Adventures with Superman (MAWS), we learned in early 2025 that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were developing My Adventures with Green Lantern (MAWGL). As you can tell from the title, it will be set in the same universe as MAWS. But where does that leave things with the highly anticipated third season of MAWS? Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the fifth and final season of Prime Video's The Boys, Quaid had some promising news to share.

"I don't know the exact date for when it comes back," Quaid shared regarding a return window for the animated series. "I know that it is coming along. I've gone back and done more recording and more ADR. It is on the way, I promise you. Guys! It's on the way, and it's happening. I'm really excited for this season too. I think it's delightful." In fact, discussing MAWS while promoting The Boys helped Quaid make his point about what he appreciates about working on both shows. "What I love about being in 'The Boys' and this show is that it's both sides of the superhero coin. 'The Boys' is like the gritty, dark, super-violent side, and then Superman, he just wants to save a puppy."

In August 2025, Wyatt offered a quick update on how things were going with "MAWS" and had some bad news for all of the haters out there (but good news for everyone else) with "MAWGL." Regarding MAWS, Wyatt shared that the upcoming season was currently in post-production. As for MAWGL, Wyatt had some tough love for folks who don't like having fun. "To those few speculating about 'My Adventures With Green Lantern:' it's so much worse than you think," Wyatt posted, before adding in a follow-up, "I mean that if you hate fun, you are gonna have a real bad time."

My Adventures with Green Lantern follows high school student Jessica Cruz, whose life changes when a Green Lantern Power Ring falls from the sky and chooses Cruz to be its champion. Cruz's life gets even more complicated when more debris from the Lanterns' ancient space war arrives – along with their alien foes. Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share regarding My Adventures with Green Lantern and My Adventures with Superman Season 3:

To those few speculating about My Adventures With Green Lantern: it's so much worse than you think. — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) August 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

I mean that if you hate fun, you are gonna have a real bad time. https://t.co/Lq8L9cjkNA — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) August 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Toward the beginning of 2025, Wyatt confirmed on social media that the two series will be set in the same timeline. Regarding animation style/look, Wyatt added, "We are gonna bring as much of the 'Superman' design team to 'Lantern' as we can." Here's a look at what Wyatt had to share:

We're making a new show! Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy @gostephgo! https://t.co/1k11xqCi6v — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We are gonna bring as much of the Superman design team to Lantern as we can! https://t.co/wo1qVLm4Cv — jake_wyatt.fdx (@jakewyattriot) February 24, 2025 Show Full Tweet

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