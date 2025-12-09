Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: my hero academia, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Set for January (TRAILER)
Crunchyroll is bringing the second season of hit anime prequel series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to worldwide streaming on January 5, 2026.
The hit prequel to the beloved anime series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, is leaping back into action with all-new key art featuring new characters from the upcoming season, along with a trailer announcing that Season 2 will premiere on January 5, 2026. As new episodes broadcast from Japan each week, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, except the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. The opening and closing theme song artists have been revealed. THREEE will perform "CATCH!!!" for the opening theme song, while shytaupe will be performing the ending theme song, "Miss you."
My Hero Academia is an original story based on the manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about 80% of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School, as well as their growth, battles, and friendships, unfolds as they strive to become heroes. The anime series will release its eighth and final season in Fall 2025.
In My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world's population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 main characters and cast (Japanese and English):
- Koichi Haimawari a.k.a. The Crawler voiced by Shuichiro Umeda / Jack Broadbent
- Kazuho Haneyama a.k.a. Pop*Step voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa / Macy Anne Johnson
- Knuckleduster voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya / Jason Marnocha
- Christopher Skyline a.k.a. Captain Celebrity voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa / Sean Schemmel
- Makoto Tsukauchi voiced by Asami Seto / Molly Searcy
- Naomasa Tsukauchi voiced by Tokuyoshi Kawashima / Alejandro Saab
- Monika Kaniyashiki a.k.a. Kaniko voiced by Kana Ueda
- Taishiro Toyomitsu a.k.a. Fatgum voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu
- Tsunagu Hakamada a.k.a. Best Jeanist voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa
- Shinya Kamihara a.k.a. Edgeshot voiced by Kenta Kamakari
- Toshinori Yagi a.k.a. All Might voiced by Kenta Miyake
- Scarred Man voiced by Taku Yashiro / Aaron Campbell
- Shota Aizawa aka Eraserhead voiced by Junichi Suwabe / Christopher Wehkamp
- Oboro Shirakumo a.k.a. Loud Cloud voiced by Kensho Ono
- Hizashi Yamada voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino