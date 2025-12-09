Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: my hero academia, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 Set for January (TRAILER)

Crunchyroll is bringing the second season of hit anime prequel series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes to worldwide streaming on January 5, 2026.

Article Summary My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 premieres January 5, 2026, streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll

Official trailer drops, showcasing new characters and thrilling storylines in the prequel series

Opening theme "CATCH!!!" by THREEE and ending song "Miss you" by shytaupe announced

Produced by Bones Film, directed by Kenichi Suzuki, with Yosuke Kuroda handling the script

The hit prequel to the beloved anime series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, is leaping back into action with all-new key art featuring new characters from the upcoming season, along with a trailer announcing that Season 2 will premiere on January 5, 2026. As new episodes broadcast from Japan each week, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, except the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. The opening and closing theme song artists have been revealed. THREEE will perform "CATCH!!!" for the opening theme song, while shytaupe will be performing the ending theme song, "Miss you."

My Hero Academia is an original story based on the manga written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi. It is set in a world where about 80% of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School, as well as their growth, battles, and friendships, unfolds as they strive to become heroes. The anime series will release its eighth and final season in Fall 2025.

In My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world's population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!

Based on the manga of the same name created by Hideyuki Furuhashi, Betten Court, and Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders; Cells at Work!). The series composition and script is written by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia; Trigun). The animation is produced by Bones Film (My Hero Academia; Gachiakuta).

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 main characters and cast (Japanese and English):

Koichi Haimawari a.k.a. The Crawler voiced by Shuichiro Umeda / Jack Broadbent

/ Kazuho Haneyama a.k.a. Pop*Step voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa / Macy Anne Johnson

/ Knuckleduster voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya / Jason Marnocha

/ Christopher Skyline a.k.a. Captain Celebrity voiced by Toshiyuki Morikawa / Sean Schemmel

/ Makoto Tsukauchi voiced by Asami Seto / Molly Searcy

/ Naomasa Tsukauchi voiced by Tokuyoshi Kawashima / Alejandro Saab

/ Monika Kaniyashiki a.k.a. Kaniko voiced by Kana Ueda

Taishiro Toyomitsu a.k.a. Fatgum voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu

Tsunagu Hakamada a.k.a. Best Jeanist voiced by Hikaru Midorikawa

Shinya Kamihara a.k.a. Edgeshot voiced by Kenta Kamakari

Toshinori Yagi a.k.a. All Might voiced by Kenta Miyake

Scarred Man voiced by Taku Yashiro / Aaron Campbell

/ Shota Aizawa aka Eraserhead voiced by Junichi Suwabe / Christopher Wehkamp

/ Oboro Shirakumo a.k.a. Loud Cloud voiced by Kensho Ono

Hizashi Yamada voiced by Hiroyuki Yoshino

Additional staff credits include character design by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!); art director Yukihiro Watanabe (SSSS.Gridman); color design by Haruko Nobori (The Faraway Paladin); director of photography Eiei Cho (The Case Study of Vanitas); 3DCG director Mizuki Sasaki (My Hero Academia); editing by Kiyoshi Hirose (Fire Force); music composed by Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia; Haikyu!!), Shogo Yamashiro, and Yuki Furuhashi; and sound director Masafumi Mima (My Hero Academia; Attack on Titan).

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 1 on My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is currently streaming on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, except the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Learn more about My Hero Academia at Stream all episodes ofSeason 1 on Crunchyroll . For additional information on My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, please visit vigilante-anime.com is currently streaming on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia, except the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Learn more aboutat heroaca.com

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!