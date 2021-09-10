Nancy Drew Season 3 Official Trailer Proves Our Tarot Cards Theory

So some pretty big stuff has been going on with The CW's Nancy Drew as it readies for its third season in early October. The last time we checked in, it was the middle of July, and series star Kennedy McMann was sharing looks at the "Drew Crew" reuniting on set- including Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon, Maddison Jaizani, and Tunji Kasim. Since that time, we learned that the backdoor pilot episode for Tom Swift must've been pretty impressive because it scored a straight-to-series order from the network. And now viewers are getting an extended look at what's ahead for the "Drew Crew" with the release of the official trailer. And without spoiling anything before you screen it? Let me just say it proves my theory that any time someone breaks out a deck of Tarot cards? Run.

Here's a look at the official trailer for the third season of The CW's Nancy Drew, set to premiere on October 8th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nancy Drew | Season 3 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z25Y9Z4e3xM)

The second season of The CW's Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solved mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In the first season, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Picking up from there, the second season spanned the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan attempted to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy found a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures brought the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy navigated between her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family ultimately forced her to make a life-altering decision.