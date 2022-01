Naomi: DuVernay On Not Believing Everything You Think; Trailer Monday

In two days, Kaci Walfall will bring Brian Michael Bendis, Jamal Campbell, and David F. Walker's comic book creation to life when Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship (Arrow) Naomi hits our screens on Tuesday, January 11 (along with the second season premiere of Superman & Lois). Now the last time we checked in with the series, DuVernay was giving viewers the heads-up on if there will be any Arrowverse crossovers (not for this season and a "we will see what happens" response for future seasons). In addition, the executive producer & writer also explained that the series will diverge from the comics after the first few episodes. Now with the questions taken care of (and at least for this minute), DuVernay is opening up more about the series' themes and why viewers should be thinking big picture when it comes to what's ahead for Naomi McDuffie (Walfall).

But that's not all! On Monday, January 10, at 1 pm ET, the official season trailer is set to drop (so make sure to head back to Bleeding Cool to check it out). Now here's a look at DuVernay explaining why the tagline "Don't Believe Everything You Think" gets to the very heart of what The CW series is all about:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Ava DuVernay: Don't Believe Everything You Think | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGsx45_jAhA)

With the series teaming up with Superman & Lois beginning January 11, here's a look at what's in store this season for Naomi with the newest teaser "Power" (introduced by none other than DuVernay) along with the official overview of the first episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Power | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsjoSlvT090)

Naomi Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot": SERIES PREMIERE – Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a "stunt" in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi's doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter's strange new fainting spells, the teen's closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Truth" followed a rundown of the series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Truth | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6ea61KmWuw)

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NAOMI First Look Clip | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k5SxeCP4A0)

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.