Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas: Here's Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Set to hit screens tonight at 9 pm ET/PT, here's our preview and viewing guide for CBS's Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas variety special.

We heard rumblings that Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze was pretty damn funny, but he won us over with the first of what would be two excellent runs as host of NBC's Saturday Night Live. So when the word came down that he was hosting a Christmas Special done in the style of the old-school television variety specials, we were sold. That brings us CBS's Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas, Bargatze's first primetime special – a mix of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches, and musical performances. With all of that in mind, we are happy to pass along a viewing guide and preview for tonight's special – here's a look at what you need to know, what you should want to know, and a whole lot of fun stuff along the way…

What Time Is "Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas"? Bargatze's special airs on CBS on Thursday, December 19 (9-10 pm ET/PT) and streams on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers; on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers beginning on Friday, December 20th).

What Can You Tell Me About "Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas"? Taped at the iconic Grand Ole Opry on November 21st, the holiday special sees Bargatze serving as master of ceremonies as the show shines a spotlight on the heart and spirit of Nashville during the holiday season – highlighting family, fun, and feel-good moments that resonate with audiences of all ages. On a personal level, the special marks Bargatze's return to The Grand Ole Opry – where his journey in comedy began as an entry-level employee.

Who Will Be Joining Nate Bargatze & Do You Have Any Proof? Bargatze will be joined by Noah Kahan, Martina McBride, Saturday Night Live's Ashley Padilla, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Derrick Stroup, the NFL's Tennessee Titans, and Carrie Underwood. In addition, Bargatze is collaborating with Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day and co-head writer Streeter Seidell on a special Christmas sketch that fans of SNL's "Washington's Dream" sketches will appreciate. We're glad you asked for proof because CBS released a pretty impressive playlist of preview clips for you to check out – here's a look:

How About an Image Gallery? Okay, fine – since you were nice enough to ask. Here's a look at Bargatze and some of his famous friends doing what they do to ring in the holiday the right way:

What Does Nate Bargatze Have to Say For Himself? "I'm extremely excited to be creating this special as I have long been a big fan of variety, and we don't see enough of it! I want to make a great show for families to gather around and watch together, and I couldn't be in better hands than with this team," Bargatze shared when news of the special first dropped. In addition, here's a look at what Bargatze has to share about the Christmas Special, his upcoming Netflix special (Your Friend, Nate Bargatze), and much more with CBS Saturday Morning, NBC's TODAY, ABC News Live Prime, and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

Who Put Together CBS's "Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas"? Lorne Michaels, Nate Bargatze, Erin David, Andrew Singer of Broadway Video, and Tim Sarkes and Alex Murray of Brillstein Entertainment executive produce the variety special.

