Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS, ncis: sydney

NCIS: Sydney S03E15 "The Collective" Preview & Season 3 First Look

Along with our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS: Sydney, S03E15: "The Collective," we have a look at May 12th's Season 3 finale.

Article Summary NCIS: Sydney S03E15 "The Collective" sees Mackey confronting threats linked to her past.

Season 3's two-hour finale airs May 12, featuring episodes "Hunter" and "Killer".

The team is drawn deeper into The Collective's web as new international threats emerge.

Sneak peeks, episode overviews, and insights set the stage for a dramatic build to the NCIS: Sydney finale.

It's not that the overview, images, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode of CBS's Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance-starring NCIS: Sydney weren't enough to convince us that S03E15: "The Collective" was going to be a big episode. It's just that, now that we know the overviews for the two-episode, two-hour Season 3 finale on May 12th, it's become much clearer just how big a threat "The Collective" truly is. It all begins in S03E15, when a Marine connected to Mackey's (Swann) past is killed. We're not sure what goes down between tonight and the rest of the month, but the overviews for S03E19: "Hunter" and S03E20: "Killer" don't sound too promising for the team.

NCIS: Sydney S03E15: "The Collective" & Season 3 Finale Previews

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 15: "The Collective" – When a Marine linked to Mackey's ill-fated rescue mission in Afghanistan is found dead, old enemies emerge, and the person she cares for most comes under threat. Written by James Cripps and directed by Jennifer Leacey.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 19: "Hunter" – The team is pulled back into The Collective's web when an FBI agent is found dead in Fiji, and Mackey faces an unplanned family reunion. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney Season 3 Episode 20: "Killer" – The team faces the battle of their lives to stop The Collective and save those they hold dear. Written by Morgan O'Neill & James Cripps and directed by Grant Brown.

NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series to come out of the popular global NCIS franchise, and the first-ever international edition. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) work together as a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance), our team of Americans and Aussies overcomes and harnesses their differences to solve each case.

The team includes sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar), curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (William McInnes), and brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel). In its third season, NCIS: Sydney is back to business in the glistening Harbour City, having escaped the belly of the beast in their croc-fueled Top End adventure. But little do they know, something even more dangerous is coming back to bite them: their own pasts.

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