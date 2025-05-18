Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Neagley, Reacher

Neagley: Sten, Ritchson Film Reacher Spinoff During Chicago Cubs Game

Check out Maria Sten and Alan Ritchson filming a scene for the "Reacher" spinoff series Neagley at Wrigley Field during a Chicago Cubs game.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Prime Video's Maria Sten-starring Neagley, Sten and Reacher star Alan Ritchson were dropping ten-ton hints that Jack would be making an appearance during the spinoff series. Well, it looks like we're pretty much done with the teases because a video was released of Sten and Ritchson filming. Was it a leak? Did someone sneak onto the set? Nope. The filming was actually going on in Chicago's Wrigley Field stands on Saturday. Thanks to Marquee Sports Network, we were treated to a look at Sten and Ritchson at the big hometown face-off between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox (with the Cubs walking away with the win, 7-3).

Sten will be joined in the upcoming series by Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole. Now, here's a look at Ritchson and Sten filming during Saturday's game:

Neagley: Maria Sten Offers Talks "Reacher" Spinoff Series

"We are moving quite quickly on it. The first shoot day is tomorrow," Sten shared during an interview with Collider from February when asked for a production update. "They moved fast on that one. That is how they had to approach it in terms of timing it out with the Reacher show. And it feels very much true to how my experience of the show has been. 'Am I doing something? Am I not doing something? Oh, I'm doing something. Okay, great. Let's go.' So, it's exciting."

In terms of the spinoff series itself, talk of expanding the "Reacher" universe began shortly after the first season hit and everyone realized that they had a pretty huge hit on their hands. Still, Sten wasn't buying into the talk until things got serious and details were in play. "There's always rumors. There's always, 'In success, maybe this could happen.' And you're like, 'Uh huh, sure,' because it's Hollywood, right? It's not over until it's over and it's printed and has aired," Sten explained. "So, I always just took it like, 'Oh, that'd be interesting, but it doesn't mean anything to me if it's not a concrete thing that is happening. I'm cautiously optimistic in that way. And so, it wasn't really until after Season 2, going into Season 3, that the conversation started becoming more real. And then, the show didn't get officially greenlit until October."

As for what viewers can expect, Sten said that they will learn a lot more about what their favorite character has going on in her life – personally and professionally. "Neagley has a lot going on in her life. She has a history, and she has a life lived. She has some quite severe personal issues of her own that she's grappling with. We just get to know her better and see her grapple with these issues," Sten revealed. "For anybody who likes the character, I think it'll be nice to get to know her a little bit better. And we have rounded up such a great cast for this season of Neagley. I'm just thrilled to get going and sink my teeth in."

