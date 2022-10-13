Netflix Introduces Basic with Ads, New $6.99/Month Ad-Supported Plan

About a little more than a month or so ago, reports surfaced that Netflix was going full steam ahead on a new ad-supported subscription plan as a way of making Wall Street happy after a pretty brutal run of things over the summer. One of the caveats at the time was whether or not the streamer could get their plan in play before Disney+ moved forward on their own ad-supported plan. Well, Netflix rolled out some details of its plan earlier today, ahead of its November launch. With a monthly cost of $6.99 per month at launch, "Basic with Ads" will include ads 15 or 30 seconds in length that will run before and during shows & films. Here's what else you need to know if this is a route you're considering to go:

What You Need to Know About Netflix "Basic with Ads"

When? Where? How Much? Basic with Ads will cost just $6.99 a month in the US and launch on November 3 at 9 am PT. The plan will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

How Does This Impact My Current Netflix Plan? It doesn't. Current plans and members will not be impacted by the new plan. Basic with Ads is meant to complement the existing ad-free Basic, Standard & Premium plan offerings.

Basic with Ads: What's the Same? The plan offers all the features of the ad-free Basic plan, including a wide variety of series and movies and a personalized viewing experience. Basic with Ads will be available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices, with members still having the option to change or cancel their plan at any time.

Basic with Ads: What's the Same? First up, the video quality max will be 720p/HD (now for the ad-free Basic plan, too). As for those ads, you can expect an average of 4 to 5 minutes of those per hour. And though they're working on it, a limited number of movies and TV shows won't be available due to licensing restrictions, and you won't have the ability to download titles.

So if that sounds like it might work for you, either as a change in your current plan or as a new subscriber waiting for the right time to check it out, then head on over to in November to get things started.

