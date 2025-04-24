Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: warrior nun

Warrior Nun: Simon Barry "Waiting" to Hear What's Going On, Too

Warrior Nun series creator Simon Barry offered what they could in terms of an update, but they're "waiting" just like everyone else.

If you're a fan of series creator and showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and writer and producer David Hayter's (American McGee's Alice) Alba Baptista-starring series Warrior Nun, then we don't need to tell you how brutal of a year 2023 was. In August 2023, after a #SaveWarriorNun campaign that got a lot of attention, EP Dean English confirmed that Warrior Nun would be returning as a three-film series, with English teasing that there will be even more coming from the show's universe soon (after the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes end). From there, things got a bit shaky. Barry and Hayter confirmed that they were not attached to the upcoming trilogy of films, followed by more and more signs that the films would not be a revival of the series. Since that time, though? Pretty much nothing. Silence. Though not involved with what is or was being planned, Barry did offer as much of an update as he could when asked on social media recently. Unfortunately, it might be a matter of "no news means bad news" this time…

"The company that owns the movie rights has done nothing (and may not exist anymore as the ceo died). I have no control over the rights at all. I am in the same boat as you. Waiting… Sorry this is not what you wanted to hear, but thank you for being a fan of the show," Barry wrote in response. The film production company that Barry is referring to is Productivity Media. In January 2025, CEO William Santor was found dead at his home in the Cayman Islands. Prior to his death, Santor had been suspended from his role as CEO following allegations about "financial mismanagement," first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

During a December 2023 edition of The OCS Newsletter, fans were offered some insights from Barry, who touched upon a number of subjects related to the series and what the future could possibly hold. In the following highlights, Barry explained why he isn't involved in the film project, discussed the possibility that the films might go in a reboot direction, offered some intel on what could've been with a third season ("Ava was gonna be the bad guy"), and reminded fans to not give up on having a voice on the franchise.

Barry Explains Why He's Not Involved with Films, Films Going Different Route from TV Series: "At the time, I didn't know it was gonna be three movies, I thought it was one movie. And so I was really happy. I wasn't thinking in terms of myself at that point, I was thinking in terms of the fans and what the fans wanted, and the fact that there was an opportunity for the story to keep going. As you may realize, I work for lots of different companies on lots of different shows. As soon as 'Warrior Nun' was canceled, I was out looking for more work," Barry shared.

He continued, "So, in my mind, I have to pay my bills; I have to feed my family. So I was not waiting for anything 'Warrior Nun'-related to happen as a professional. I was out there, doing what I do, what I've done for 30 years, which is write stories, find stories, make stories, and that's it. So for me, the announcement that this company was interested was, I felt, just a thing that the fans would be happy about. I wasn't putting it into any context for myself; it was just this is good news. Period. Only later did I realize that their agenda for making the film was really not going to be similar to what the TV show was. And that's their business; it's not my business, I'm, as I said, I'm a hired gun. So they can do whatever they want. And I respect that. And at the same time, I'm still working with Netflix, so I have to be respectful of their decision."

Barry Teases Season 3 & What Could've Been: "Ava Was Gonna Be The Bad Guy": "There's not a lot to talk about other than, you know, what we hoped the bigger story of season 3 would be. And, you know, for me, my intention was when we were writing season 2 and creating this sacrifice for Ava as a character was because she really does sort of put herself ahead," Barry explained. "The arc of her character from season 1 to season 2 is really one of self-sacrifice… she gives up this fantasy of being reborn and having a life, and decides that it's better that she sacrifices herself for her friends and the people she cares about."

Barry continued, "So in season 3, I really wanted to kind of flip the script a little bit and have Ava's return be… she's the villain in a way. Not in a deliberate way, but that she comes back changed by Reya. And Reya basically is using her as a weapon to execute a plan, which I don't have time to get into in this interview. And the idea being that the OCS has to find Beatrice, who's gone missing because only Beatrice can snap Ava out of this place she is… this reverie or this mindset that she is part of. Beatrice has to save her in kind of in this emotional/psychic/loving way to prevent her from just self-destructing, essentially. But Ava was gonna be the bad guy."

Barry Urges Fans to Remain Vocal: "You Guys Own It": "As a last thing, I just want to say… I know a lot of people have been talking about the fact that there's an endgame to the story of 'Warrior Nun.' But I don't know if that's true. I think that there has to be some kind of optimism and hope that whatever form it takes, it will follow in the spirit of what we did in the TV show. It'll follow… if not [in] the literal footsteps, then maybe the emotional and spiritual footsteps of what the show's intentions were. And hopefully, honor that and do it again in its own way… I don't claim to have any ownership over this thing. It really is the fans now. You guys own it… Raise your voices together and get them to deliver the best version of what it can be. Because I think that's where your combined voices can really actually have an impact," Barry added, urging fans to let the filmmakers know that they're looking for a continuation of the series they love and not a reboot.

Here's a look back at EP Dean English's announcement confirming the future of the franchise from back in August 2023 – followed by the full text with all of the details (so far):

Hi, my name is Dean English and I'm the executive producer of Warrior Nun. I'm the person who found the graphic novel and asked the dangerous question of, "What if?" First of all, I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It's because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support. ​I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three. ​One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, "Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?" The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future. ​There is a Halo Bearer email hotline that you sign up for. And from there, you're going to get announcements of all the major developments as we go forward. And there's going to be a lot. And I know a lot of you have questions. Your answers will come through that. ​In closing, I want to say that you guys have made me very, very proud through all your hard work and inspired me all the time to keep going. So in this life or the next.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.

