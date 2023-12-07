Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, dick clark, new year's eve, preview, ryan seacrest

New Year's Rockin' Eve: Green Day, Janelle Monáe & More Performing

Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Thirty Seconds to Mars & more will perform during ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.

This year's edition of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 hits our screens live on December 31st with 5-1/2 hours of music performances, guests, and looks at New Year's celebrations around the globe with it. Joining host Ryan Seacrest for the 52nd edition of the broadcast is Rita Ora hosting from Times Square & Jeannie Mai, hosting the Hollywood party in the Pacific Time zone – with Dayanara Torres returning as co-host from Puerto Rico's Convention Center for the Spanish language countdown. Now, we're learning who's set to be performing over the course of the night: Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" is the preeminent destination for viewers to ring in the new year. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year's very best in music, featuring a night of superstar performances. Wrapping up the holiday season, far and away, the nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration will give viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe.

Two changes from last year's (and previous years') broadcast are that New Orleans – a part of the broadcast lineup since 2017 – and a Disneyland location look-in have been taken out of the coverage rotation.

Recently renewed through January 1, 2029, the most recent edition of the top year-end special for well over 30 years drew 13.8 million total viewers and averaged 4.1/29 among adults 18-49 last year. During the midnight quarter-hour, the televised holiday tradition peaked at 17.9 million viewers and a 5.3 18-49 rating.

