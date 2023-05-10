Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares Heartfelt Post on [SPOILER] Return With the end credits having rolled on the season finale, Night Court star Melissa Rauch shared a heartfelt post regarding [SPOILER] return.

This was the week that series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court wrapped up its first season run (with production on Season 2 paused due to the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike). And for those of you who were hoping for the series to end the season on a high note with something very cool? Well, we don't think you were disappointed. And now, Rauch is sharing her feelings about [SPOILER] and what it was like having them return for the season finale – and teasing more to come from [SPOILER] when the series kicks off its second season. Okay, from this point forward? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer as we take a look at what else Rauch had to share.

During "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2," we see now Judge Dan Fielding ( Larroquette) reading aloud what's next on his docket. "Another fight at a bachelorette party in the French Quarter. OK, bailiff, bring in this bride-to-be!" Judge Fielding orders – and guess who it is? Yup, we have Marsha Warfield's Rosalind "Roz" Russell entering the courtroom wearing a sash that reads "Bachelorette" – and Roz is having a hard time believing that anyone would give Dan the black robes. Here's a look at Rauch's Instagram post sharing two looks at her and Warfield, followed by the full transcript on Rauch's message:

Beyond thrilled to have had true 'Night Court' royalty in our presence with the brilliantly talented and hilarious [Marsha Warfield] reprising her legendary role of "Roz" in tonight's [Night Court] season finale. The reaction from the studio audience the night we filmed it was magical. When she walked out on that set and, with her iconic laser delivery, served up her reply to John Larroquette's Dan Fielding, there were audible gasps of excitement, massive applause, laughter, and tears of joy. It was a truly special moment unlike anything I've ever witnessed," Rauch shared in a very sweet & heartfelt post. And it sounds like there's more of Warfield's Roz to come next season. "Not only is Marsha an immensely gifted actor and stand-up, she's one of the most wonderful humans. She has a remarkable gift in which the words she shares with you in conversation go directly into your heart, where they will stay cherished forever. Cannot thank her enough for joining us and for being absolutely incredible in every way. I'm so excited for you all to get to see more of Roz's return in our Season 2 premiere!" Rauch added.