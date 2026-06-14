Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Releases New Rebirth Expansion This Week

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is bringing a lot of content to the game in the new Rebirth expansion, set to be released this week

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 launches the Rebirth expansion on June 16, adding a new prequel campaign and fresh DLC content.

Explore three secret locations with unique challenges, including geothermal power and expanded park-building options.

Jurassic World Evolution 3: Rebirth adds four new species, including Distortus rex, Mutadon, Aquilops, and Titanosaurus.

Update 1.3 also brings 387 scenery pieces, 37 blueprints, Open Air Aviaries, and new experimental traits.

Frontier Developments has confirmed that the next major expansion for Jurassic World Evolution 3 will be coming out this week. The new Rebirth expansion will provide a ton of new content to experiment with and explore, as you'll be given three top-secret locations with so much tied to them. As you might guess from the name, the expansion is set before the events of Universal Pictures' and Amblin Entertainment's blockbuster film, Jurassic World Rebirth, as it has been designed to introduce four screen-accurate species, as well as over 350 scenery pieces. Which means yes, you're getting the obnoxiously over-CGI's dinosaurs that look like they were created in a blender for horror jump scare effects. You can see more of it in the trailer above as the expansion arrives as a DLC pack, alongside the free Update 1.3, on June 16, 2026.

Jurassic World Evolution 3: Rebirth Expansion

Île Saint-Hubert's Main Facility, Ancient Valley, and Riverside Lab each offer unique challenges, designs, and, for the first time, allow players to harness geothermal energy. Site Managers will come face to face with four new species: the fearsome Mutadon, inquisitive Aquilops, towering Titanosaurus, and the daunting Distortus rex. Joining these new species are authentic models and skins for the adult T. rex, Spinosaurus, Mosasaurus, Quetzalcoatlus, Dilophosaurus, and Velociraptor.

Expansive new campaign based on the events prior to the blockbuster film.

Four brand new, high-fidelity species from Jurassic World Rebirth, including the iconic Distortus rex.

387 scenery pieces and 37 blueprints with themes including InGen facilities and Mayan Temple structures.

Geothermal Power has been added for the first time, allowing players to harness this inspired natural energy source.

Open Air Aviaries offer increased visibility for your flying reptiles alongside expanded terrain editing height.

New experimental traits allow site managers to enhance a species' biological characteristics.

Assignments provide players with a new way to progress: priority assignments advance the campaign, and optional assignments unlock new genomes, experimental traits, and research opportunities.

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