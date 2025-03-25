Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Night Court

Night Court S03E13: "A Few Good Hens" Preview: The Wheelers Return!

The Wheelers return! Check out our preview rundown of tonight's episode of NBC's Night Court Season 3 Episode 13: "A Few Good Hens"

After a well-deserved post-musical episode two-week break, NBC's Night Court is back this week with S03E13: "A Few Good Hens" – and we're going to be getting a chance to catch up with The Wheelers once again (Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell, and Kate Micucci). That means it's time to pass along our weekly preview of what's to come – including the official overview and image gallery. In addition, we have the episode trailer and an Instagram conversation between Melissa Rauch and Micucci on a wide range of topics. And after you're done checking all of that out, make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's recent interview with Spiner regarding his Night Court return, "Star Trek"/AI, and much more.

Night Court Season 3 Episode 13: "A Few Good Hens" Preview

Night Court Season 3 Episode 13: "A Few Good Hens" – Dan (John Larroquette) goes up against Julianne (Wendie Malick) to defend the Wheelers (Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell) and his professional reputation; Abby's (Melissa Rauch) love life takes an exciting turn when she meets a handsome man (Andy Ridings) in the courthouse, but there's a catch. Kate Micucci also stars, returning as Carol Ann Wheeler. Directed by Jody Hahn with a screenplay by Lenny Len and Etan Manasse-Piha:

A Look at Season 3…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

