Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Brent Spiner, Night Court, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Night Court S03E13 Preview: Spiner on Wheelers, Larroquette & More

Brent Spiner (Star Trek: TNG) discussed the Wheelers returning for this week's episode of NBC's Night Court, Star Trek/AI, and much more.

Before Brent Spiner landed his biggest signature role as the beloved android, Data in the Star Trek franchise starting with The Next Generation, he played the Yugoslavian bumpkin Bob Wheeler on NBC's Night Court during its original run alongside Annie O'Donnell, who played his spouse June Wheeler. While the two became popular on the Reinhold Weege series, constantly finding themselves in cartoonish scenarios but finding themselves in extreme misfortunate or incredible luck, much to the surprise of Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), the duo persevered. With the legacy sequel series from Dan Rubin, the Wheelers went from gracing Judge Harry Stone's (Harry Anderson) court to his daughter, Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), bringing their familiar hijinks along with their daughter, Carol Ann (Kate Miccuci). Spiner spoke to Bleeding Cool about his latest episode, "A Few Good Hens," reuniting with O'Donnell and Larroquette, the missed opportunity not to share Star Trek screen time with both, how the writing hasn't missed a step between the original and new series, if he feels humanity could handle the responsibility of artificial intelligence, and if he's interested in a Star Trek-led stage production in the future.

Night Court: Brent Spiner on How Writing Always Exceeded His Expectations

Bleeding Cool: How did it feel to be able to revisit 'Night Court' and be able to introduce Bob Wheeler to a new generation?

It feels fine. It feels good. I always enjoyed playing Bob, and I'm thrilled to be back playing him with this wonderful cast that they put together, and Melissa Rauch headed. To be back working with John Larroquette, Wendie Malick, my spouse Annie O'Donnell, and my daughter, Kate Micucci, it's been fantastic.

How would you compare the writing from the original series to the current incarnation?

I think it's amazingly similar. These guys are really good, and with 'Night Court,' it was always good. Reinhold Weege, who created the show, was a genius, and I was always astounded. We'd come in on the first day, typical sitcom, you read through the script, and I thought, "Oh, this script is funny! I've got some great lines," and then you come back the next day, they've worked on the script, and all these things you loved are gone, but were replaced by stuff was even better. That's exactly what's happening on this [incarnation]. They've really nailed it and managed to keep the spirit and the quality of the original series.

When you reunited with Annie and John, did you feel like you guys picked up where you left off?

I felt pretty much like that. It was like we'd done it the day before. There was nothing odd or strange about it other than the fact that we were doing it again all those years later.

I was speaking to Annie from your previous appearance on the series earlier about how reuniting with you both ran into each other in the Paramount commissary when you were on 'TNG' and she was guest starring on DS9. Did you ever wonder, since John also had his foray into Star Trek, that you, Annie, and John would shared the screen on Star Trek together had the stars aligned and what that could have been?

Well, yeah, is it too late? I think we can still do it. In fact, that's a good idea! I think I'll pitch that to the people at Star Trek. Bring me, Annie, and John, together for an episode of Star Trek, but yeah, no, but for now, it's just wonderful to be with them doing 'Night Court.'

Do you have a favorite Wheelers' moment from either the old or the current show?

I don't have just a moment. I enjoyed the entire experience in both the original and this show have been so pleasurable to work on. The people, actors, and audiences are wonderful. It's just all been a joy. I can't really single out, a particular moment.

I wanted to shift gears, given that you've played Data and Lore for nearly 40 years in the Star Trek franchise, and seeing the AI coming around in real-time, do you feel that humanity's relationship with AI currently, are we mature enough to handle the responsibility of its potential?

No [laughs]. Do you? I don't want to get political, but we don't seem mature enough to handle anything, much less artificial intelligence. I think humanity needs to grow a little bit before they can really responsibly handle the power of AI and its potential. It's complicated, dangerous, and scary but exhilarating and exciting all at the same time. We need to grow up and handle it in a responsible fashion.

You all in the 'TNG' cast have an extensive theater background, and one of the things you guys did that I always enjoyed was evoking Shakespeare. Did you ever think about reuniting with the cast for a stage production? It obviously can go beyond the series since there are so many across the franchise with similar theater backgrounds.

Yeah, that would be fantastic. I would love to do a play with all of them or any of them. LeVar [Burton] and I have been trying to get a play on for a long time. During the run on 'Star Trek,' we did a Tom Stoppard play called 'Every Good Boy Deserves Favor' that Patrick (Stewart) directed and acted in. I was in it, Jonathan [Frakes], Gates [McFadden], and Colm Meaney was in it, and we would leave on the weekends, fly someplace, do two performances, and then fly back and do the show.

Night Court, which also stars Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Gary Anthony Williams, airs Tuesdays on NBC. Star Trek: The Next Generation is available to stream on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!