Night Court Season 3 Heads Into The Holidays with "Feliz NaviDead"

Check out holiday-themed images from NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, and Lacretta-starring Night Court Season 3: "Feliz NaviDead."

After a few technical glitches on our end that we needed to clear up, we are back to preview the third season of NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick-starring Night Court – and it looks like we made it back just in time for the holidays! Okay, it's a little early (Tuesday, December 17th, to be precise), but it's definitely not lacking in the spirit of the season – with guest stars Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Andrew Daly (Modern Family) joining in on the festivities. In "Feliz NaviDead," a murder mystery performer causes some major complications to Abby's (Rauch) holiday plans, while Gurgs (Lacretta) and Wyatt (Nyambi) aren't exactly seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to office etiquette. Here's a look at the official overview that was released, as well as the official image gallery – and don't forget that the third season resumes on Tuesday, January 14th!

Night Court Season 3 Episode 4: "Feliz NaviDead" – Abby's (Melissa Rauch) holiday plans are derailed after a murder mystery performer causes chaos in the courthouse. Gurgs (Lacretta) and Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) find themselves at odds over office etiquette.

NBC's Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

