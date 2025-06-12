Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: ninja kamui

Ninja Kamui Gets 2-Season Renewal; Season 2 Subtitled "Red Vendetta"

During Annecy earlier today, Adult Swim announced that Ninja Kamui had been renewed for two seasons, with Season 2 subtitled "Red Vendetta."

If you haven't been following the Annecy International Animation Festival this week, we can safely tell you that there is a whole lot of great animated series coming our way in 2025, 2026, and beyond. Making another huge impact this year was Adult Swim, which also had some great news to share with fans of Director Sunghoo Park's (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen) Ninja Kamui. Earlier today, Cartoon Network's late-night half announced that the hit anime had been renewed for not one, but two seasons. An explosive story of revenge, Ninja Kamui follows a former ninja clan member who is haunted by the brutal murders of his family. Meanwhile, an FBI agent and his rookie partner also work to investigate the murders and uncover a vast global conspiracy. The next season, Ninja Kamui Season Two: Red Vendetta, will follow Higan as he uncovers a new conspiracy of cataclysmic proportions. The Crunchyroll Anime Award-winner is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment.

"Annecy, with its unique and global mix of industry professionals and passionate fans, is the perfect place for us to share what we are up to and most excited about," shared Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, regarding the festival's announcements. "We're not just announcing new series, but also new ways of creating – from Adult Swim SMALLS to a special done in an unconventional way – all that hopefully help push the boundaries of animation. As always, we will be creator-driven and chance-taking until such time someone puts us in handcuffs. Literal ones." Here's a look at the official key art poster for "Red Vendetta" that was released along with the news.

Previously, Adult Swim released the opening and ending themes to the animated series – we thought we would pass them along again to help set the mood for the good news from earlier today:

