Norman Reedus & Jon Bernthal on What Howard Stern Has Against Reedus

While most of our updates having to do with Norman Reedus have been about his upcoming France-set The Walking Dead spinoff series, we're getting a chance to check out Reedus's fun, personal side to kick off 2023. This time around, Reedus is checking in with his TWD co-star & friend Jon Bernthal (American Gigolo, The Punisher) on Bernthal's Real Ones podcast (which you can support here) to get to the bottom of a mystery that remained unsolved over the course of TWD's run. Why hasn't Reedus ever been a guest on SiriusXM host & radio legend Howard Stern's radio show?

Heading into the clip, Bernthal & Reedus discuss how Stern was a huge fan of the long-running AMC series when it first started, and how the two used to listen to Stern religiously on their way to set. That leads to Reedus mentioning that he's never been on Stern's show (though Jeffrey Dean Morgan and others have), with Bernthal throwing out the theory that it might have to do with Stern's wife having the hots for Reedus. Reedus references back to the time he and Beth Stern were seated together for a charity event for cats, and that's when the two had a chance to interact. With the two joking that that was probably "Strike #1" with Stern, Reedus mentions Stern calling him out for a promo he did for Stern's show as the possible "Strike #2" (though Reedus makes it clear that his voice was due to the early morning hours).

From there, Reedus discusses trying to get TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple to send Stern screeners of the series so he could discuss it with his millions of listeners (he didn't), how he met Stern's producer Gary "Baba Booey" Dell'Abate at The White House Correspondents Dinner. Sadly, Reedus wraps the story by sharing that he heard that Stern didn't want him on. Fortunately, Bernthal ends the segment on a happy note (though maybe a bit awkward for Reedus) by sharing a great exchange he had with Stern shortly after Shane was killed on The Walking Dead. Here's a look:

Thanks to an interview with EW last month, we're getting an update on how filming on Reedus's spinoff is going. "It's f***ing great! Everybody that's involved in it is really, really excited about what we're doing. It's so epic in scale, and the tone is so good and different and moody." As Reedus has been sharing previously, the change in the environment for Daryl has Reedus feeling super-amped about where the character's storyline is heading. "I couldn't be happier, really. We just started, but it's what I wanted to do. It's exciting, and everybody is kind of freaking out because it's so good. It's something I'm really proud of. We just got to keep it up." Here's a look at some highlights of what Reedus had to share (with the complete profile here):

On What Being in Europe Brings to TWD: Daryl Dixon: "There's history in the story. There's history in the walls around us. There's history in the sound of it all. It's a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it's just picked up and put in a whole other dimension."

On Why TWD: DD Is More of a "Reset" Than a Sequel Series: "It's a reset. You learn a lot of things after 12 years of doing a show, and there are certain paths that you inevitably have to go down because [there is such a big cast]. We don't really have that over there. It's kind of a fresh start for us, with all the things that we loved doing, and just a whole bunch more."

On How He's Relating to Daryl Wile Filming Overseas: "People are speaking French around me, and part of my story is me trying to figure out, 'Is this good or is this bad? Are we about to get into a fight, or are we friends right now?' I'm trying to read lips with the language that I don't understand, and I'm reading body language; I'm reading tone. I'm reading all sorts of things, and it's confusing, and I'm figuring it out. I figure out how to get out of it and how do I get to the next step. It's all part of the story. So is it weird? Yeah, it's weird, but that's the show we're making. So it's working really well."

On Why Having Greg Nicotero Involved Is So Important: "Greg's a storyteller. He knows how to find the in-between moments that really make or break the tone of something. And he's good at bobbing and weaving, finding those things. And he's got the history in the show, and he knows his characters so well, so it's really an asset."