One Piece Film: Red Tops Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Releases for July 2023 One Piece Film: Red highlights Crunchyroll's July 2023 lineup of anime Blu-ray releases: Obey Me!, One Piece Season 13 Voyage 1 & more.

One Piece: Film Red, the smash-hit 15th film from the One Piece franchise, will be available to own this summer on Blu-ray on July 11, 2023, from Crunchyroll. The film was the highest-grossing release in Japan in 2022, the fifth highest-grossing anime film of all time worldwide, and the highest-grossing Toei Animation and One Piece title of all time. Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates set sail in North American theaters with One Piece Film: Red on November 4th, 2022.

Special features within the One Piece Film: Red Blu-ray includes three special episodes that lead up to the events of the film, which are entitled "A Faint Memory! Luffy and Red-Haired's Daughter Uta!," "A Pledge for the New Genesis! Luffy and Uta!," and "The Captain's Log of the Legend! 'Red-Haired' Shanks!", along with trailers and a web preview.

One Piece Film: Red

Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter.

One Piece Film: Red – Special Features

3 Special Episodes

"A Faint Memory! Luffy and Red-Haired's Daughter Uta!"

"A Pledge for the New Genesis! Luffy and Uta!"

The Captain's Log of the Legend! 'Red-Haired' Shanks!"

Trailers

Web Preview

Additional home video titles releasing in July include The Devil is a Part-Timer!, The Ancient magus' Bride, and more.

Blu-Ray Release Calendar for July 2023

(Release schedule is subject to change)

July 4, 2023

July 11, 2023

July 18, 2023

July 25th, 2023

The Ancient Magus' Bride, Obey Me!, One Piece and The Devil is a Part-Timer! are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, and all tiles mentioned above will be available to pre-order on the Crunchyroll Store along with more home video offerings for purchase.