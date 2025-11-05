Posted in: Current News, Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece Season 3 Welcomes Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace

Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped for the role of Portgas D. Ace ("Ace") for the third season of Netflix's One Piece.

Netflix's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece just brought smiles to a whole lot of fans this morning. Following up on yesterday's news that Tony winner Cole Escola (Oh Mary!, At Home with Amy Sedaris) had joined the Season 3 cast in the series regular role of fan-favorite Bon Clay (aka Bentham, aka Mr. 2 Bon Kurei), the streaming series announced that Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been tapped for the role of Portgas D. Ace ("Ace"). And yes, we have an announcement video making it all sorts of official. The confirmation comes after weeks of speculation and some ten-ton teases from Godoy, Maridueña, and others.

"ONE PIECE: Season 3 just got a whole lot hotter!! 🔥 We are beyond excited to announce that Xolo Maridueña will be playing the beloved Portgas D. Ace in the next stretch of our adventure! 😆 🔥," read the caption to the announcement post, which included a look at Maridueña reading lines from the script:

The cast and creative team are taking viewers behind the scenes in a new featurette that shares more about how the second season came together, shows off more of the sets and filming, and even sneaks in some new looks at Season 2 action:

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Owens and Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

