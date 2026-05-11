Posted in: SYFY, TV | Tagged: the ark

The Ark Season 3: Devlin & Glassner's Series Returns to SYFY This July

Showrunners Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner's epic sci-fi series The Ark will return to SYFY for Season 3 beginning Wednesday, July 29th.

Article Summary The Ark Season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 29 at 10 pm ET/PT on SYFY, marking the sci-fi series’ long-awaited return.

The Ark Season 3 follows Ark 1 after Homebase 1 is founded, as Captain Garnet leads a mission to find lost survivors.

While part of the crew explores space, Homebase 1 faces a troubling discovery that raises new fears about the planet.

Dean Devlin says The Ark Season 3 expands the series into a bigger, bolder rescue-driven story with a new destiny.

A little more than a year after the news first broke that series creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer Dean Devlin and co-showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Glassner's The Ark would be back for a third season, we've got some good news to pass along. During Versant's Upfronts 2026 presentation earlier today, it was announced that the third season would premiere on Wednesday, July 29th, at 10 pm ET/PT on SYFY.

Season three of The Ark begins after the crew of Ark 1 has established their new colony, Homebase 1. Captain Garnet and some of her brave team return to space in the hopes of finding other lost Earth survivors. The rest of her team remain on Homebase 1 to explore their new world but an unsettling discovery makes everyone wonder what secrets this new planet is hiding and how safe it really is. The series stars Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Pavle Jerinic, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. In addition, the cast includes Tiana Upcheva, Shalini Peiris, Samantha Glassner, and Diana Bermudez.

The Ark: Dean Devlin Teases What's Ahead for Season Three

Devlin spoke with Bleeding Cool while promoting his TNT series The Librarians: The Next Chapter about how The Ark season three will feel like the series' true next evolution, taking a more dramatic shift from previous seasons.

Bleeding Cool: Is there anything you could say about the upcoming season of The Ark? I also liked seeing that Pavle Jerinic (who plays Security Chief Felix Strickland in 'The Ark') as an addition to 'The Librarians: The Next Chapter'.

What a great actor he is, what a find! Well, it's interesting because the first two seasons of 'The Ark' were kind of the pilot of the show, and season three is actually the first of the series in a strange way, in that they found this new home, this new place to begin their colony. 'The Ark' has a brand-new destiny, and it is now on a search and rescue mission. The show takes place both on the new colony and during these rescue missions, so it's a bigger universe and a bigger show this year than it's been up till now.

Devlin and Glassner are co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin, John-Paul Nickel, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media, Madeline Hendricks Lewen, Brandon Lambdin, and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment serve as producers.

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