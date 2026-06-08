Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: the bear

The Bear Final Season Trailer: Can They Keep This Place Alive?

Returning to FX and Hulu on June 25th, here's the trailer for the final season of Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edebiri-starring The Bear.

Article Summary FX and Hulu dropped The Bear final season trailer, offering the clearest look yet at Carmy and the kitchen's endgame.

The Bear returns June 25, with a two-episode FX premiere and all eight final season episodes streaming on Hulu.

After Carmy quits the food industry, Sydney, Richie, and Sugar must keep the restaurant alive through one last push.

A surprise flashback episode, Gary, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, arrived ahead of The Bear's final run.

With FX and Hulu's Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Abby Elliott-starring The Bear set for its final service beginning on Thursday, June 25th (with two episodes on FX at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on FX, and all eight episodes available to stream at debut), fans are getting their best look yet at what the final run has to offer. Along with a look at the official trailer (above), we also have a detailed overview of the final season. Today's trailer release follows the surprise release of a special flashback standalone episode titled "Gary," co-written and starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, that gives fans a chance to tag along during Richie's (Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey's (Bernthal) work trip to Gary, Indiana.

The fifth and final season of FX's The Bear picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie "Sugar" (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale, and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant "perfect" might not be the food, but the people. Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson also star, with Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, and Jamie Lee Curtis in recurring roles.

Produced by FX Productions, FX's The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a culinary producer. You can catch up before the end of the month by streaming the previous seasons (as well as the special episode, "Garry") on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

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